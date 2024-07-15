Possibilities And Pitfalls: Navigating Distressed M&A

Angela Blake speaks with Financier Worldwide for a feature story on distressed mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions. She comments on the unique set of risks and opportunities these transactions present, including:

the increase in distressed businesses creates significant opportunities for investors, particularly those that can see potential in current valuations and have capital to deploy;

why the conditions that may compound adversity for businesses can also amplify the risks for potential acquirers;

the current valuation gap may increase post-closing litigation risk for companies on the brink of insolvency;

given the shortened timescale of a distressed deal, investors may be unable to conduct extensive due diligence on the company or assets they are acquiring;

a company in the early stages of financial distress will have more optionality in the sale process—as their financial position deteriorates, speed to closing becomes increasingly important;

when faced with a range of stakeholders with myriad and often conflicting interests, emotional intelligence and consensus building can be vital to getting a deal done; and

regulatory scrutiny can also present complications for certain distressed deals.

