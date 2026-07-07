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7 July 2026

Tackling The World Cup’s Global Piracy Battle In Southeast Asia

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 has sparked a parallel unauthorized tournament in the digital realm, where live-streaming piracy has evolved into a multi-million-dollar illicit industry threatening official broadcasters. This analysis examines how pirated streaming networks in Southeast Asia are draining advertising revenue and subscriber bases from FIFA casters who invest heavily in exclusive media rights.
Worldwide Intellectual Property
Nick Redfearn
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With three out of the four quarter finals confirmed at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Canada, Mexico and the United States, Nick Redfearn has written for World IP Review spotlighting the multimillion-dollar illicit live-streaming industry in Southeast Asia.

Now the 2026 FIFA World Cup has kicked off a parallel, unauthorized tournament is unfolding in the digital world. Where once broadcast piracy of TV channels was the technical problem now live-streaming has taken its place and evolved into a multi-million-dollar illicit industry. For official FIFA casters who pay large sums for exclusive media rights, pirated streaming networks represent a threat to their business models, draining advertising revenue and subscriber bases. Read more here.

Originally published by World IP Review.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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