Tackling The World Cup’s Global Piracy Battle In Southeast Asia

With three out of the four quarter finals confirmed at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Canada, Mexico and the United States, Nick Redfearn has written for World IP Review spotlighting the multimillion-dollar illicit live-streaming industry in Southeast Asia.

Now the 2026 FIFA World Cup has kicked off a parallel, unauthorized tournament is unfolding in the digital world. Where once broadcast piracy of TV channels was the technical problem now live-streaming has taken its place and evolved into a multi-million-dollar illicit industry. For official FIFA casters who pay large sums for exclusive media rights, pirated streaming networks represent a threat to their business models, draining advertising revenue and subscriber bases. Read more here.

Originally published by World IP Review.