AI And Copyright - AI-generated Deepfakes And The Law (Podcast)

Copyright and AI is a three-part podcast series from Fasken's Perspectives podcast, exploring how Canadian law is grappling with the rise of generative artificial intelligence.
Jay Kerr-Wilson, who leads Fasken's copyright practice, and McGill University student Amy Qi dive into complex questions around authorship, ownership, consent, and the legal lifespan of AI systems. Listen to this exclusive series as they unpack the legal and philosophical challenges shaping the future of copyright in Canada—and what it means for innovators, rights holders, and AI developers alike.

AI-generated deepfakes are raising new legal and ethical questions around consent and defamation. In this second of three episodes, Kerr-Wilson and Qi dive into the copyright implications of synthetic images and video, and how Canadian courts and policymakers are responding to this fast-moving challenge.

