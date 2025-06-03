Episode 22: Chemtrade: How Should Courts Use Evidence About Contract Negotiation To Interpret The Words Of A Contract? (Podcast)

self

In Chemtrade v. Superior Plus, Alberta's Court of Appeal considered the extent to which courts can use evidence of a contract's surrounding circumstances and parties' "common understanding" to interpret the written terms of a contract. Adam Goldenberg speaks with McCarthy Tétrault partner Laura Gill and associate Emily Ward about the implications for businesses negotiating commercial agreements. (9:29)

