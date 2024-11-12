ARTICLE
12 November 2024

New Mont-Tremblant Green Tax Targets Building Construction

Since October of this year, Ville de Mont-Tremblant has been imposing a new tax of $1.33 per square metre of footprint, which applies to the construction of new buildings larger than 70 square metres. This new "green tax" must be paid no later than the time the construction permit for the relevant building is issued. For example, the green tax on a building with a footprint of 2,000 square metres will be just over $5,000.

According to the by-law passed by the municipality 1, the purpose of this "green tax" is to offset the loss of carbon storage capacity caused by building construction. The by-law provides that the municipality must spend the funds collected pursuant to the by-law to reduce or offset greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Funded measures could include tree planting and green space conservation.

Several municipalities have stated that they wish to take action on the environmental front, particularly by adopting climate plans. This being the case, it would not be surprising to see other municipalities following in Ville de Mont-Tremblant's footsteps. These new taxes are an additional cost that owners and developers will have to take into account when planning and completing their projects.

Footnote

1 Règlement (2024)-229 concernant l'imposition d'une taxe visant la compensation des émissions de gaz à effet de serre associées à la construction immobilière (écotaxe GES) (available in French only)

