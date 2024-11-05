Breaking Ground: MT Construction Law

Hey contractors: Are your invoices for construction services and/or materials supplied to an improvement "proper"? Lessons learned from Arcamm v. Avision

Riccardo Del Vecchio, Michael Fazzari, Graeme Kitt

Contractors[1] supplying construction services and/or materials to an improvement must render "proper invoices"[2] in order to rely on and take advantage of Part I.1 of...

Read article

Proper claimant under labour and materials bond: Wolverine Construction LTD. v Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company

Danielle M. Bouchard, Taylor Lanthier

Labour and materials bonds are common guarantees supplied by general contractors to ensure payment for the contributions of certain labour and material...

Read article

Legislative updates you should know about!

The Ontario government is introducing the Building Highways Faster Act (the "Act"), a proposed new law aimed at expediting the construction of key highway projects by designating them as priorities to reduce congestion and improve travel times. While the full text is not yet available, the Act is said to focus on speeding up new highway construction through 24/7 construction, streamlined utility relocations, and faster property access and acquisitions, with penalties for obstructing fieldwork or damaging equipment to keep projects on track.

The Act also aims to introduce an accelerated environmental assessment process for Highway 413, allowing early construction while maintaining environmental oversight of environmental protections. This new legislation builds on Bill 163, the Get it Done Act, passed in the spring, which streamlined assessments by shortening timelines and permitting land expropriation during ongoing reviews. Set to be introduced this fall, the Act highlights the province's attempt to efficiently develop infrastructure to manage population growth and ease traffic congestion.

What's happening?

Lawyers across the region recently participated in a few charitable events, participating in a few local community events. Their contributions underscore the profession's commitment to making a positive impact beyond the courtroom.

The Blu Genes Foundation

The Blu Genes Foundation welcomed Enzo Di Iorio at the 5th annual Velo Blu - Pedal for Blu Genes, raising awareness and funds for rare disease research. As a returning sponsor, Miller Thomson contributed over $30,000, with Team Coraggio joining to support the cause. This year's event raised over $400,000 for research at SickKids Hospital.

"Road to Conquer" Charity Hockey Tournament

A few of our lawyers joined the 'Road to Conquer' charity hockey tournament, demonstrating their dedication to supporting our community.

Toronto Azzurri Golf Day

Miller Thomson's Michael Fazzari and Paul Guaragna attended the Toronto Azzurri Golf Day, reinforcing our commitment to the community and building valuable connections on and off the course.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.