28 April 2025

From The Lobby - Shifting Polls And Tariff Wars (Podcast)

Canada Government, Public Sector
Daniel Brock,Alex Steinhouse,Guy Giorno
In this episode of From the Lobby, host Dan Brock is joined by Fasken Government Relations and Political Law group Alex Steinhouse, Andrew House, and Guy Giorno, along with special guest David Lametti, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. Against the backdrop of a growing tariff war between the US and a number of other countries, the discussion delves into the unfolding political landscape leading up to the Canadian federal election. With the Conservative Party of Canada previously leading the polls, recent data now shows a solidifying national lead for the Liberal Party of Canada. The panel examines the key factors and events that have influenced this shift in public opinion.

Visit Fasken's Canada-Trump Administration 2.0 page for more insights.

Access the podcast transcript

Daniel Brock
Alex Steinhouse
Andrew House
Guy Giorno
Hon. David Lametti, KC
