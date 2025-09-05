Canadians Begin Receiving Payments From $78M Auto Parts Class Action Settlement

CTV News reported that Canadians are beginning to receive payments from a $78 million auto parts class action settlement.

This settlement addresses allegations of illegal price-fixing on auto parts in vehicles purchased or leased between 1998 and 2016, resolving 23 Canadian class actions led by Siskinds, Sotos, Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman (CFM), and Siskinds Desmeules.

Payments of at least $25 per claim began being issued via e-transfer and cheque on August 28. The deadline to file a claim has now passed.

Read the full article here: Canadians receive payments from $78M auto parts settlement

