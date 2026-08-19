Is There A Cap On Compensation For Sexual Assault Survivors In Alberta?

A 1978 Supreme Court decision set a cap on non-pecuniary damages for catastrophic injuries in Canada, but does this limit apply to survivors of sexual assault? Courts have consistently ruled that intentional criminal acts fall outside this framework, allowing judges and juries to assess damages based on the unique, often immeasurable harm caused by abuse.

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In most Alberta personal injury and medical malpractice claims, there’s a well-known ceiling on what a court can award for pain and suffering, also called non-pecuniary damages.

That limit traces back to a landmark 1978 Supreme Court of Canada decision, Andrews v. Grand & Toy Alberta Ltd., [1978] 2 S.C.R. 229 — a case that, notably, originated right here in Alberta. The Court set the ceiling at $100,000, a figure that has climbed with inflation ever since and now sits at roughly $490,000.

That cap, however, was designed with a very specific kind of case in mind: catastrophic injuries caused by negligence, such as a severe brain or spinal cord injury from a car accident. It was never meant to apply to every kind of harm, and Canadian courts have made clear it doesn’t extend to intentional, criminal conduct like sexual assault.

Why the Cap Doesn’t Apply to Sexual Assault Claims

The leading authority on this question comes from the British Columbia Court of Appeal in S.Y. v. F.G.C., 1996 CanLII 6597 (BC CA), a decision that has since been followed and cited across the country, including by Alberta courts assessing damages in sexual abuse cases. The Court’s reasoning was direct: the policy justifications behind the trilogy cap , controlling insurance costs and predictability in negligence-based accident claims, simply have no bearing on cases involving deliberate, criminal wrongdoing.

As the Court put it, sexual abuse survivors “may require and deserve more than the ‘cap’ allows, due to the unpredictable impact of the tort on their lives,” leaving judges and juries free to determine what’s fair given the specific facts of each case.

S.Y. itself involved a young girl abused by her stepfather between ages 7 and 14. A jury initially awarded her $350,000 in non-pecuniary damages, well above the cap in force at the time, and the Court of Appeal upheld the principle that the award could exceed the trilogy limit, ultimately setting it at $250,000 (equivalent to roughly $461,000 today).

An Evolving Area of the Law

Courts continue to acknowledge just how difficult it is to properly value the harm caused by sexual abuse. As one court put it, assessing the psychological impact of abuse is “like trying to estimate the depth of the ocean by looking at the surface of the water”. The long-term consequences simply aren’t capable of precise measurement.

More recent decisions, including H.N. v. School District No. 61, 2024 BCSC 128, have noted a clear upward trend in damages awarded in sexual assault and abuse cases, cautioning against relying too heavily on older precedents when courts today better understand the depth of this harm. Alberta courts, guided by the same trilogy and the same reasoning applied in S.Y., take a similarly individualized approach.

How Damages Are Determined

There’s no fixed formula. Alberta courts assess these claims case by case, weighing factors such as:

The nature and severity of the abuse

How long the abuse occurred and the survivor’s age at the time

The relationship between the survivor and the abuser (a breach of trust, such as by a family member or caregiver, is treated as an aggravating factor)

The documented psychological, emotional, and practical impact on the survivor’s life

If you have been a victim of sexual assault or abuse, you may be entitled to damages. If you are ready to pursue legal options and share your story, please reach out to our lawyers and schedule a free consultation.

Key Takeaways

The $490,000 “cap” applies to catastrophic injury claims — not to intentional torts like sexual assault.

S.Y. v. F.G.C. remains the leading precedent establishing that sexual abuse survivors can recover damages beyond the standard limit.

Alberta courts assess these damages individually, based on the severity, duration, and impact of the abuse.

This remains an evolving area of law, with courts increasingly recognizing the full, long-term impact of abuse.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.