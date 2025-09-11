David Tang Featured In Article On Potential New Reporting Requirements For Non-Profit Organizations

David Tang is featured in a Canadian Property Management article on proposed new tax measures that could require non-profit organizations to report more information about their finances, activities and leadership:

"Canada Revenue Agency has the Charities Directorate, but the not-for-profit sector doesn't have a specific oversight body within the CRA that has a sole mandate, like the Charities Directorate with respect to registered charities, to ensure this sector's money is properly used and not misused or subverted," explains David Tang, a partner who specializes in charities and not-for-profit law with Miller Thomson LLP. "There would be greater transparency with these proposed new filings to allow Canada Revenue Agency to look into these organizations if there is any need for investigation or enforcement."

Read the full article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.