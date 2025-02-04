Episode 21: UK Tax Incentives For Canadian Producers (Podcast)

In this episode of the Entertainment and Media Law Signal podcast series, Bob Tarantino speaks with Isla MacGillivray about recent updates to UK tax incentives for film and television productions and their relevance to Canadian producers. The Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) for film, high-end TV, animation, and children's TV was introduced on January 1, 2024 and the new enhanced AVEC (aka Independent Film Tax Credit) was introduced on April 1, 2024.

As counsel in the Toronto office, Bob focuses his practice on the interface between the entertainment industry and intellectual property law. Isla is a partner and Head of Film and TV at Saffery LLP, a UK audit, accounting and tax practice that operates throughout the UK and Ireland.

Additional resources

CPD/CLE Accreditation

This program is eligible for 15 substantive minutes with the Law Society of Ontario.

This program is eligible for 15 substantive minutes with the Law Society of British Columbia.

In our view, this session would meet the CLE requirements of the Barreau du Québec.

