ARTICLE
11 September 2024

So You Want To Produce In Canada, Eh?

GL
Goodmans LLP

Contributor

Goodmans LLP logo
Goodmans is internationally recognized as one of Canada’s pre-eminent business law firms. Based in Toronto, the firm has market-leading expertise in M&A, corporate and transaction finance, private equity, real estate, tax, restructuring, litigation, intellectual property and other business-related specialties.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
If you are considering producing in Canada, there's a lot you not only need to know, but want to know. Why? Because it can save you both time and money - and who doesn't want that?
Canada Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Tara Parker
Photo of Jaclyn Seidman
Photo of Carolyn Stamegna
Photo of David Zitzerman
Authors

An Introduction to Producing in Canada and Doing Business with Canadians

If you are considering producing in Canada, there's a lot you not only need to know, but want to know. Why? Because it can save you both time and money - and who doesn't want that?

The discussion in this guide is confined to the laws of Canada as of August, 2024. Tax credit rules and government incentives are subject to constant change. It is therefore advisable to check the applicable websites for the latest information.

This guide is intended to provide general information and should not be relied upon as legal advice. We encourage you to consult us directly with specific issues or questions.

1515188a.jpg

The content of this article does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on in that way. Specific advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tara Parker
Tara Parker
Photo of Jaclyn Seidman
Jaclyn Seidman
Photo of Carolyn Stamegna
Carolyn Stamegna
Photo of David Zitzerman
David Zitzerman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More