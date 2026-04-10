Launch And Protect: The Role Of Intellectual Property In The Canadian Space Sector

Intellectual property as the engine of the Canadian space sector

The Canadian space sector is, at its core, driven by intangible but immensely valuable intellectual property (IP) assets. The space sector derives its competitive edge from proprietary technologies, advanced engineering know-how, patented designs, and trade secrets. From satellite communications and Earth observation systems to launch vehicle propulsion and quantum-secured data links, it is IP that underpins value creation in this rapidly expanding industry.

The successful launch of NASA's Artemis II mission on April 1, 2026, which saw Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen become the first non-American to leave Earth's orbit, has galvanized public and political attention on Canada's role in space and will continue to prompt searching questions about the nation's own sovereign launch capabilities. As RBC has observed, Canada remains "one of the only space-faring nations that can't launch itself from its own soil even to low orbit"—a gap that is increasingly difficult to justify as the global space economy is projected to nearly triple from US$630 billion in 2023 to US$1.8 trillion by 2035.

Budget 2025 has marked a defining moment for Canada's approach to space, framing space assets as strategic infrastructure essential to national sovereignty, security, and long-term economic growth. The federal government has committed $182.6 million over three years to the Department of National Defence to establish a sovereign space launch capability, including support for infrastructure, regulatory development, early-stage launch operations, and integration with broader Arctic, surveillance, and communications missions. This is complemented by $656.9 million over five years to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada to develop and commercialize dual civilian-military technologies across aerospace, cyber, artificial intelligence, and related sectors, and $664.6 million for a comprehensive partnership with the European Space Agency.

Through the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program, Canada is also advancing its capabilities through targeted initiatives such as the Launch the North challenge, which made available up to $100 million per project to accelerate the development of Canadian-designed launch vehicles and enabling technologies, with the objective of launching Canadian payloads from Canadian soil and achieving an initial light-lift operational capability as early as 2028.

In this new paradigm, the ability to develop, protect, and strategically manage IP is becoming a key determinant of competitive advantage and long-term success for Canadian space companies.

Why IP ownership is critical in the Canadian space sector

Enabling innovation and competitive advantage

The space sector is defined by high barriers to entry, significant capital requirements, and the need for continuous innovation. Proprietary IP, whether in the form of patents, trade secrets, or technical know-how, enables companies to develop safer, more efficient, and more cost-effective technologies. As the global space economy is projected to nearly triple from US$630 billion in 2023 to US$1.8 trillion by 2035, Canadian companies must leverage their IP to differentiate themselves and capture market share. Innovation is the foundation for long-term value creation, allowing companies to compete in a market where physical resources alone are no longer sufficient.

Supporting strategic collaboration and market access

Modern space projects are highly collaborative, often involving consortia of industry, government, and international partners. Canada's integration into the European Union's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) framework and its expanded partnership with the European Space Agency create new pathways for Canadian space companies to compete for high-value European tenders. IP ownership provides the leverage needed to participate in these collaborations on favourable terms, ensuring that companies can both contribute to and benefit from collective innovation. Without clear IP ownership, a Canadian company risks being unable to meet the compliance and supply chain integrity requirements that participation in security-oriented programs demands.

Protecting against commoditization and market volatility

Physical commodities and off-the-shelf components are subject to price fluctuations and commoditization, which can erode margins and destabilize business models. In contrast, proprietary IP—such as unique propulsion technologies, advanced satellite designs, or quantum-secured communications systems—remains a source of sustainable competitive advantage. Again, as the RBC report on Canada's space strategy notes, mechanisms ensuring that breakthrough IP remains in Canada are essential to building a commercially viable and strategically autonomous space sector.

Facilitating regulatory compliance and risk management

Participation in security-oriented space programs requires increased attention to export controls, data security, supply chain integrity, and government contracting standards. Companies that own and control their IP are better positioned to navigate these complex regulatory landscapes and respond to evolving requirements, particularly as Canada's Buy Canadian Policy and defence procurement reforms reshape the domestic market.

A cautionary tale: Concordia University v Polaris Aerospace Inc.

The recent decision of the Superior Court of Québec in Concordia University v Polaris Aerospace Inc. (2026 QCCS 30) serves as a stark cautionary tale for participants in Canada's rapidly growing space sector. The case arose in the context of the federal government's Launch the North initiative, a program promising investments and grants totalling $105 million over three years to accelerate Canada's sovereign access to space. The call for proposals was set to close on January 9, 2026, mere hours after the court delivered its ruling.

Concordia University sought a provisional injunction against Polaris Aerospace Inc., a private company founded by a former Concordia employee who had served as program leader for Space Concordia, a student association under the direct oversight of the university's Gina Cody School of Engineering and Computer Science. Space Concordia's Starsailor project was made possible through the sustained and collaborative efforts of numerous students, professors, and staff members since 2018, and generated significant intellectual property.

Concordia alleged the unauthorized use of its intellectual property and confidential information by Polaris, asserting that the company's founder had enjoyed privileged access to the university's most strategically sensitive technical data, project plans, and IP during the course of his employment. The court found that materials prepared by Polaris and circulated to potential partners repeatedly employed the pronoun "our" when referring to technology derived from the Starsailor project, conveying the distinct impression that Polaris was the owner of that technology.

As the court observed, this blurred—"if not deliberately obscure[d]"—the distinction between Polaris and the university's own work. The Polaris Proposal itself stated that the company had "developed a new in-house industry-grade production design, solving key issues experienced by the team during the Starsailor Project" and that the "extensive lessons learned throughout the Starsailor project" gave Polaris "a decisive advantage over other Canadian launch companies." These statements, the court held, strongly suggested that the proposal was premised upon, and benefited from, intellectual property and confidential information derived from the Starsailor project, constituting a prima facie violation of the university's IP Policy and Conflict of Interest Policy.

The court granted the provisional injunction, ordering Polaris to cease using any proprietary or confidential information belonging to Concordia, to withdraw its proposal from the Launch the North initiative, and to remit any documentation in its possession relating to Space Concordia and the Starsailor project.

The case illustrates a fundamental risk for space sector participants: companies must ensure that they actually own the IP they believe they own. In a sector where innovation often emerges from collaborative environments including universities, student associations, joint ventures, and government-funded programs, the lines of IP ownership can become dangerously blurred if not carefully managed from the outset.

The critical role of IP audits in the Canadian space sector

Given the centrality of IP to value creation in the space sector, it is imperative for industry players to systematically capture and capitalize on their IP assets through regular IP audits. An IP audit is a comprehensive evaluation process designed to assess the value, risks, and legal standing of a company's IP assets. For space sector participants, an IP audit serves several critical functions:

Verification of ownership: Ensures that the company has clear and uncontested rights to its IP — a lesson driven home by the Concordia v Polaris Aerospace decision, where assumptions about IP ownership proved fatally flawed.

Ensures that the company has clear and uncontested rights to its IP — a lesson driven home by the Concordia v Polaris Aerospace decision, where assumptions about IP ownership proved fatally flawed. Assessment of IP protection: Evaluates the strength and scope of protection for each IP asset, identifying gaps and opportunities for enhancement.

Evaluates the strength and scope of protection for each IP asset, identifying gaps and opportunities for enhancement. Review of IP agreements: Analyzes employment contracts, collaboration agreements, and institutional policies to ensure that IP rights are properly secured and that there are no hidden encumbrances or liabilities.

Analyzes employment contracts, collaboration agreements, and institutional policies to ensure that IP rights are properly secured and that there are no hidden encumbrances or liabilities. Freedom to operate analysis: Determines whether the company can exploit its IP without infringing on the rights of others, which is crucial in a sector where overlapping technologies and collaborative development are common.

Determines whether the company can exploit its IP without infringing on the rights of others, which is crucial in a sector where overlapping technologies and collaborative development are common. Financial valuation: Estimates the financial value of IP assets, supporting investment, financing, and M&A activities — particularly important as Canadian space companies seek to scale through programs such as the $1.0 billion Defence and Security Business Mobilization Program.

Conclusion

As Canada embarks on its most ambitious space agenda in decades, the ability to capture, protect, and capitalize on intellectual property will determine which companies and institutions succeed and which falter. The Concordia v Polaris Aerospace decision is a powerful reminder that in a sector built on knowledge, innovation, and collaboration, the failure to rigorously verify and protect IP ownership can have swift and devastating consequences, including the court-ordered withdrawal of a competitive bid from a landmark national program.

For Canadian space companies navigating the opportunities of Budget 2025, SAFE, and expanded ESA partnerships, an IP audit is not merely a legal formality; it is a strategic imperative.

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