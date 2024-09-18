ARTICLE
18 September 2024

Global Competition Review—Americas Antitrust Review 2025

Bennett Jones LLP

Contributor

Canada Antitrust/Competition Law
Adam Kalbfleisch and Kyle Donnelly recently contributed to Global Competition Review Americas Antitrust Review 2025. This article sets out the structure and practice for merger review under the Canadian Competition Act, examines issues relating to challenges by the Commissioner of Competition and potential remedies when issues arise. It also discusses the enforcement approach taken to merger review by the Competition Bureau, including recent developments.

This article was first published on Global Competition Review in August 2024; for further in-depth analysis, please visit the GCR Americas Antitrust Review.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Adam Kalbfleisch
Kyle Donnelly
