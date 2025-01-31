Ports & Maritime News | January 13-19, 2025

The Ports & Maritime team has compiled the sector's main news for the week of January 13–19 to keep you in the loop.

ANTAQ held Public Hearing No. 15/2024 on January 23, with the aim of obtaining contributions and subsidies for proposed regulation on the general procedures and reference criteria to be observed by ANTAQ's technical units, in the qualification of conduct and practices in the provision of services at port facilities.

The deadline for submitting contributions from interested parties is February 2.

Source: ANTAQ

On January 21, the Minister of Ports and Airports (MPor) presented concession and infrastructure projects relating to Brazil's logistics sector to the TCU. These initiatives relate to the modernization of cargo and passenger transport, with a focus on logistical efficiency and competitiveness in global trade. The document refers to the concession of the Port of Santos (SP), Tecon Santos 10 and the Port of Paranaguá (PR).

Source: Portos e Navios