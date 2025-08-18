ARTICLE
18 August 2025

Capital Markets Insight: Incentivized Bonds Under Brazilian Law

MB
Mayer Brown

Contributor

Brazil Finance and Banking
David S. Bakst,Beatriz Lavigne,Natália Carvalho Minotto
+5 Authors
The Brazilian government enacted Law No. 14,801 on January 9, 2024 ("Law 14,801"), introducing the incentivized bond instrument. Building on the success of incentivized debentures under Law No. 12,431/2011, Law 14,801 aims to attract foreign capital by providing tax incentives for international bond issuances by Brazilian companies.

Incentivized bonds differ from local debt securities in that these are specifically targeted to non-resident investors, offering a zero percent Withholding Income Tax rate provided certain conditions are met.

Português

English

Authors
David S. Bakst
Beatriz Lavigne
Giampaolo Marzulli
Natália Carvalho Minotto
Carlos Motta
Luis Montes
Milena Muradian
Rodolfo Constantino De Tella
