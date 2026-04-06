CETESB Updates Criteria For Environmental Penalties In São Paulo

The Board Decision of the Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo (Companhia Ambiental do Estado de São Paulo - CETESB) No. 007/2026/C/I has been recently published, establishing guidelines for updating the criteria for applying administrative penalties in the State of São Paulo, as well as the criteria for valuation of fines as provided in the CETESB Technical Instruction No. 30 (the updated version of which was recently published).

Regarding the legal framework for the classification of fines, the Board Decision establishes that violations related to pollution (air, soil, water, noise, and vibration), transportation accidents, illegal operation of licensed facilities without environmental impact assessment. Non-compliance with the Liquid Effluents Self-Monitoring Plan (Plano de Automonitoramento de Efluentes Líquidos - PAEL) will be subject to fines imposed under the State Decree No. 8,468/1976, which provides for the prevention and control of environmental pollution, defining types of infractions and corresponding penalties.

The Board Decision also establishes the imposition of fines arising from violations involving: actual damage or risk to human health; illegal operation of licensed facilities with environmental impact assessment; operation of activities in non-compliance with the obtained license; damage to flora and fauna; non-compliance with reverse logistics rules; irregularities in the use of the Waste Transportation Manifest (Manifesto de Transporte de Resíduos - SIGOR MTR) and the Certificate for the Transfer of Waste of Environmental Interest (Certificado de Movimentação de Resíduos de Interesse Ambiental - CADRI); protected watershed areas; and actions against the Public Environmental Administration. These fines will be imposed pursuant to Federal Decree No. 6,514/2008, which provides for environmental infractions and administrative sanctions at the federal level. For infractions arising from improper waste management, both regulations (state and federal decrees) could be applied to establish correspondent fines, depending on specific guidelines established by the CETESB Board Decision No. 024/2022/P (which provides CETESB's actions to assess information provided by companies in the SIGOR MTR System).

The new regulation also sets a limit of 10,000 São Paulo State Fiscal Units (Unidades Fiscais do Estado de São Paulo - UFESPs) for defining fines established under the State Decree No. 8,468/1976, provided that recidivism has not occurred. In cases of recidivism, the fine imposed will correspond to double the amount applied for the first violation. Additionally, in the event of pollution that results in significant environmental damage, fines may be applied based on the Federal Decree No. 6,514/2008, even if the conduct does not fall under the categories of actual damage or risk to human health, provided this is duly justified in the relevant administrative proceedings.

The Environmental, Climate Change and Sustainability Practice of Tauil & Chequer Advogados, associated with Mayer Brown, remains available to provide further clarification.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.