Public Hearing Ongoing On Brazilian National Bioeconomy Development Plan

The Brazilian Federal Government and the National Bioeconomy Commission (CNBio) have launched the second phase of the public hearing for the development of the National Bioeconomy Development Plan (PNDBio), the main planning tool for the bioeconomy in Brazil. This initiative aims to guide policies and investments to strengthen Brazil's bioeconomy over the next 10 years, setting goals, indicators, and public policies for the implementation of the National Bioeconomy Strategy (ENB), as established by Decree No. 12,044/2024.

Contributions from individuals or representative entities of the productive sectors may influence definitions, tax incentives, sustainability criteria, and the structuring of value chains. In this stage—complementing previous measures that specifically addressed socio-bioeconomy and payment for environmental services policies—components of biomass and bioindustry are being assessed, along with cross-cutting chapters on governance, financing, the national bioeconomy information system (SNICBio), and safeguards for the bioeconomy.

In addition to the cross-cutting chapters of the Plan, five strategic missions are under discussion:

(i) expansion of domestic production of biological inputs for health and well-being;

(ii) increasing the value of the agricultural sector through biotechnology for the generation of sustainable bioproducts;

(iii) strengthening the industrial capacity for bioproducts and biofuels;

(iv) sustainable intensification of biomass production with emissions reduction; and

(v) diversification of species and cultivars used in biomass production, prioritizing native biodiversity.

PNDBio will cover the period from 2025 to 2035 and will include specific targets and indicators to guide public policies and investments in the sector. Moreover, it will be part of the Federal Government's Ecological Transformation Plan and will align with other strategic initiatives such as the Climate Plan and the New Industry Brazil program, reinforcing the country's commitment to sustainable development and international agreements on climate and biodiversity.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.