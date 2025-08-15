Chambers Aviation Finance & Leasing 2025 – Vietnam

Aviation law experts from Tilleke & Gibbins' Vietnam offices have prepared the Vietnam chapter of Aviation Finance & Leasing 2025 from Chambers and Partners. Covering 37 jurisdictions worldwide, the guide addresses key legal considerations for aircraft lessors, lessees, and financiers. Alongside the Vietnam chapter, Tilleke & Gibbins also provided the Thailand chapter for this year's edition.

The Vietnam chapter delivers detailed insights into the legal environment affecting aircraft sale and purchase, aircraft and engine leasing, and aircraft debt finance. Some of the topics it examines include:

sale and lease agreement terms

taxation

lease registration and enforcement

lease assignment/novation

insurance and reinsurance

debt structuring

securities

liens

The guide also covers other issues influencing the day-to-day activities of aviation industry participants in Vietnam.

Chambers and Partners' Global Practice Guides provide in-house counsel with authoritative analysis of practical legal matters impacting business, enabling readers to compare legislation and relevant procedures across leading jurisdictions.

The Vietnam chapter of Aviation Finance & Leasing 2025 is available as a PDF through the button below, courtesy of Chambers and Partners. The full guide can be accessed for free on the Chambers and Partners website.

