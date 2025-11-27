ARTICLE
27 November 2025

Rechtspanorama – Aus Überzeugung selbstverwaltet

KH
KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH

Contributor

KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH logo
KNOETZL is Austria’s first large-scale legal powerhouse providing the highest quality of advocacy in dispute resolution and corporate crisis. The firm’s specialists litigate in Austrian and regional courts, mediate and arbitrate across the CEE region and globally.
Explore Firm Details
Im aktuellen Rechtspanorama spricht RAK-Vizepräsidentin Bettina Knötzl darüber, warum die Frage der Entlohnung von Kammerfunktionär:innen untrennbar mit der Zukunft unserer selbstverwalteten...
Austria Law Department Performance
Bettina Knoetzl
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Bettina Knoetzl’s articles from KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH are most popular:
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Chemicals industries
KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH are most popular:
  • within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

Im aktuellen Rechtspanorama spricht RAK-Vizepräsidentin Bettina Knötzl darüber, warum die Frage der Entlohnung von Kammerfunktionär:innen untrennbar mit der Zukunft unserer selbstverwalteten Anwaltschaft verbunden ist. Eine starke, unabhängige Rechtsanwaltschaft bleibt ein zentraler Pfeiler unseres Rechtsstaats.

1711366.jpg

https://www.linkedin.com/company/knoetzl/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Bettina Knoetzl
Bettina Knoetzl
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More