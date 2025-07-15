Permanent Residence From A 482 Visa | Employer-sponsored Visa Transitions

Permanent Residence (PR) via the 186 Temporary Residence Transition (TRT) Visa has become more accessible for 482 Visa holders since the Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) 482 Visa was replaced by the Skills in Demand (SID) Visa in December 2024.

GREATER FLEXIBILITY | PR TIED TO WORK IN AUSTRALIA, NOT JUST THE EMPLOYER

All 482 Visa Holders, regardless of their visa stream, now have a pathway to PR through the 186 Transition Stream.

Since the establishment of the SID 482 Visa, there have been 3 main changes to the 186 TRT program:

Eligibility after 2 years of work in the same occupation in Australia on a 482 Visa – a relatively short pathway to PR that is tied to work in Australia. Work with a previous employer can count towards this 2-year period – benefiting both the visa holder and the new employer. The nominated occupation does not have to remain on an occupation list to apply for the 186 Transition Stream – providing greater certainty of PR.

As you can see in the below diagram, the 2-year period of work in Australia starts from arrival in the country rather than the visa grant date.

Employers should consider if they have employees on a 482 TSS Short Term Visa, which only provides a 2-year visa term. Depending on whether there is a period between the employee's visa grant date and their arrival date, a 482 Visa renewal may be needed for them to meet the '2-year period of work in Australia' requirement for PR through the 186 TRT Visa.

FAQs | Transitioning to PR via the 186 Transition Stream

To understand the practical application of these changes, we've included some FAQs.

Can I sponsor a TSS or SID 482 Visa holder for PR through the 186 Temporary Residence Transition (TRT) Visa if they have completed 2 years of work with another employer and are eligible for PR?

Yes, however the 186 TRT Nominating company must be the current TSS or SID 482 Visa sponsor. This means the worker must be sponsored by your company on a SID 482 Visa before applying to transition to a 186 TRT Visa shortly afterwards.

Does employment in other roles or on other visas other than the 482 Visa count towards the 2-year work requirement for the 186 TRT Visa?

No – a worker's employment must be in the same nominated occupation for the 482 Visa to count towards the 2-year requirement for PR through the 186 TRT Visa. However, the 2-year requirement can be met through work for multiple employers.

If existing 482 Visa holders have worked for 2 or more years with an overseas business sponsor, can they apply for PR through the 186 TRT Visa?

It is possible, but to do so, the overseas business must establish an onshore business entity if it hasn't done so already.

This process involves obtaining a Standard Business Sponsorship (SBS). It may be possible to transfer periods of employment with the overseas business sponsor if eligible. Our Registered Migration Agents can provide advice on your specific circumstances.

186 TRT Visa Requirements

Aside from these changes, the below standard requirements must be met to transition to PR though a 186 TRT Visa:

Employer Nomination – Sponsoring employer must nominate the 482 Visa holder under the 186 Temporary Residence Transition (TRT) stream.

– Sponsoring employer must nominate the 482 Visa holder under the 186 Temporary Residence Transition (TRT) stream. English Language Proficiency – At least 'Competent English'.

– At least 'Competent English'. Age Limit – Generally under 45 years old at the time of application.

– Generally under 45 years old at the time of application. Salary Thresholds – Must be paid at least the SID Visa Core Skills Income Threshold ($76,515 from 1 July 2025 – indexed annually).

– Must be paid at least the SID Visa Core Skills Income Threshold ($76,515 from 1 July 2025 – indexed annually). Health and Character – Must meet Australia's health and character requirements.

Exceptions may apply, for example, for 186 Visas under a Labour Agreement, where concessions to some of the standard requirements may be negotiated.

Current 186 TRT Visa Processing Times

Current 186 TRT Visa processing times are (as at 1 July 2025):

50% of applications processed in 14 months and 90% of applications in 17 months.

The Department of Home Affairs reported on its website that they are receiving a high volume of 186 TRT applications, which has impacted timeframes.

In our experience as migration agents, many applications are finalised in under 12 months.

How Employers can Plan for PR in their Workforce Planning

We recommend that employers:

Seek professional advice to review your visa holders' eligibility for PR and relevant dates

Be mindful of Salary Thresholds and when they change each year (usually 1 July)

Budget, discuss and accommodate these into remuneration and performance review processes to manage increases for transitioning to PR (the Core Skills Income Threshold) and 482 Visa renewals (for example for Short Term TSS 482 Visa holders and Specialist Skills SID 482 Visa holders).

Consider the benefits of hiring 482 Visa holders that are seeking to switch employers

Part of their '2-year work period in Australia' may have already been met, providing faster pathways to PR for your organisation.



Establishing clear PR policies for employees can help your organisation retain global talent, particularly as new mobility arrangements have now made it easier than ever for 482 Visa holders to switch employers.

It may be a good time to reassess PR sponsorship policies in your organisation, given that Government changes have made the pathway more accessible for Subclass 482 visa holders compared to previous years.

