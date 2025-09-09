ARTICLE
9 September 2025

Superannuation and estate planning

MD
McCarthy Durie Lawyers

Contributor

McCarthy Durie Lawyers logo
McCarthy Durie Lawyers is a full-service law firm in Brisbane with over 30 years of experience. They specialize in growing and protecting personal wealth and business interests across various industries. They have strong connections with other professional services firms to ensure clients receive the best legal services tailored to their individual needs. Unlike national law chains, they offer personalized services with the same lawyer handling your case from start to finish, ensuring efficient, cost-effective, and high-quality service.
Explore Firm Details
Superannuation is one of the most significant assets Australians hold, but unlike other assets, it does not automatically follow your will.
Australia Family and Matrimonial
Kimberley Davis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Your superannuation death benefits do not automatically form part of your estate. How you deal with your superannuation though, is an important part of your estate planning.

Recent research reveals that at least 6.5 million Australians have no say in who receives their superannuation when they pass away, either because they have made no nomination at all or their nomination is not legally binding.1

Further, disputes over superannuation death benefits are becoming more common, especially in blended families. It is therefore critical to keep nominations up to date and aligned with your estate planning.

Who can receive your superannuation?

Your superannuation death benefit can only be paid to:

  • Your dependents, such as:
    • your spouse or de facto partner;
    • your children of any age, or
    • someone in an interdependent relationship with you.
  • Your legal personal representative (i.e. the executor of your estate).

Types of death benefit nominations

Type of Nomination Legally Binding Trustee Discretion as to beneficiary Validity
Non- Binding Death Benefit Nomination No Yes Usually indefinite
Binding (Lapsing) Death Benefit Nomination Yes No, except if it has lapsed/expired Typically expires after 3 years
Non Lapsing Binding Death Benefit Nomination Yes No Does not expire unless changed

Tax consequences

Superannuation death benefits may be taxed, depending on:

  • who receives the benefit (tax dependents vs non-tax dependents);
    • The components of the super (taxable vs tax-free), and
    • Whether it is paid directly or via the estate.

Proper planning can reduce or avoid unnecessary tax.

Why it matters

Superannuation is one of the most significant assets Australians hold, but unlike other assets, it does not automatically follow your will. Without a valid binding nomination, you risk leaving its distribution to chance or dispute. A properly executed binding nomination gives you peace of mind and ensures your wishes are followed, however it is not the best option for everyone.

Contact an Estate Planning Lawyer at McCarthy Durie Lawyers who can:

  • help you make legally valid binding nominations;
    • coordinate your Will and superannuation to work together;
    • advise on tax-efficient strategies, and
    • prevent or minimise future disputes or unintended outcomes.

Footnote

1 Nassim Khadem, 'Who Gets Your Super When You Die? The Trap That Could Derail Your Final Wishes' (ABC News, 26 August 2025) https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-08-26/who-gets-your-superannuation-when-you-die-binding-death-benefits/105678326.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kimberley Davis
Kimberley Davis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More