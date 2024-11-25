Christmas and Planning for the Future

Christmas is a time for connection, reflection, and sharing. It's when we gather with loved ones, share stories of the year that's been, and create memories over a festive meal. But as we savour the good food and laughter, it might also be a good time to consider the future—one that ensures our loved ones remain protected and our wishes are respected.

While it might feel unusual to bring up estate planning in the middle of holiday celebrations, Christmas often presents a rare opportunity. It's one of the few times when those we care about are together in one place, making it the perfect moment to start conversations about important topics like Wills, Enduring Powers of Attorney, and succession planning.

Starting the Conversation

Broaching estate planning can feel daunting, but it doesn't have to be an overwhelming or sombre discussion. It can be as simple as letting your loved ones know you've been thinking about your plans for the future. You don't need to dive into the finer details of your Will or asset division, but sharing keypoints—such as who you've chosen as executor or where important documents are kept—can provide clarity and prevent misunderstandings later.

It's also wise to approach this thoughtfully. If you're considering assigning new responsibilities, such as naming an executor or appointing a guardian, it's best to discuss this privately with the individual beforehand. This ensures they're comfortable with your decision and understand what's required of them.

Reflecting on Changes

The festive season is also an excellent time to reflect on any changes in your circumstances that may impact your estate planning. Have there been births, deaths, marriages, or divorces? Have you acquired significant assets, or perhaps started a business? These events can influence your estate plan and may require an update to your Will, superannuation nominations, or enduring powers of attorney.

Preserving Your Legacy

While the legal side of estate planning is crucial, it's also an opportunity to consider the non-material legacy you wish to leave behind. The holidays are a wonderful time to create lasting memories—swap recipes, share stories, or capture moments through photos and videos. These are the treasures your loved ones will cherish long after the festive leftovers are gone.

Take the Next Step

As the year winds down, take the opportunity to start the new one well prepared. The team at Clifford Gouldson Lawyers is here to help you formalise your plans. Our wills and estates team can guide you through the process, ensuring your wishes are documented and your loved ones are supported.

Please contact our Wills, Estates, Planning + Structuring Team today to arrange an appointment and take the first step toward securing your loved ones' futures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.