How Many Marriages End in Divorce: The Recent Numbers

In a world of happy ever afters and breakups, some people may ask themselves, "How many marriages end in divorce?" Yes, not all relationships can last, and the sad part is, it happens not just once, but sometimes two or more times. To start things off, let's look at the data from the Australian Institute of Family Studies.

Unfortunately, AIFS doesn't have current data for 2025. However, their recent data shows that the 2023 divorce rate has been the lowest since the implementation of the Family Law Act 1975. Specifically, there were 2.3 divorces per 1,000 residents aged 16 years and over. This is a significant difference from the crude divorce rate in 2021, which was 2.7 divorces per 1,000 residents.

But behind these numbers, what might cause such numbers to rise or fall? Let's find out more.

More Facts About Divorce Rates and Marriage Rates in Australia



– In 1986, second marriages even showed a slightly higher divorce rate than first marriages.

– During the 90s (1990-1991), the median duration of marriages ending in divorce slightly increased from 10.1 to 10.3.

– Let's not forget that couples in a same sex marriage can also end up in divorce. The period between 2021 and 2023 saw an increase in divorces among both male and female same-gender couples. In 2023 alone, same sex divorce statistics totalled 696.

– The median age for divorcing individuals nudged upward in 1991. Men divorced at a median age of 38.4 years and women at 35.5 years, a 0.2-year increase for both genders compared to 1990.



Source: Family facts: Divorce trends | Australian Institute of Family Studies

The Role of No-Fault Divorce

The highest rate was in 1976 with a staggering 6.3 divorces per 1000 residents. Maybe the reason for this was the implementation of no-fault divorce, which was enacted on January 5, 1976. But what does this do that affects how many marriages end in divorce in Australia?

The no-fault divorce system allows couples to end their marriage without the need to prove that one spouse is responsible for the relationship's breakdown. It is a more straightforward approach that mainly focuses on property settlement and parenting arrangements. Parties who want to file for a divorce, while following the no-fault divorce system, will only need:

To prove the irretrievable breakdown of the marriage.

Proof of a separation period of at least 12 months. If the separated couple still live under one roof, they will need to provide more proof of the separation.

To apply for a divorce. Parties can either apply for a sole application or a joint application.

Arrange the needed divorce documents.

Go through the property settlement phase and draft parenting arrangements.

How Many Marriages End in Divorce: Reasons for Divorce

We need to look at the reasons why some marriages end in divorce. As mentioned, Australia has a no-fault divorce system, but maybe the factors below have contributed to the Australian divorce statistics:

Domestic Violence and Abuse – Perhaps this is one of the most common reasons why divorces occur. Who wants to be with a violent and abusive partner, right? Moreover, some spouses may have a hard time opening up about their abusive partners, especially if they are emotionally or psychologically abusive. Infidelity – This is simply cheating. You or someone you know might have also experienced the same thing, and you are aware of the amount of pain, disgust, and distrust that it causes. However, did you know that there are relationships (including same sex couples) where there are three people involved? Click here to know more. Financial Issues – We all like a partner who is financially stable or at least financially responsible. Some partners end their relationships or want to file for divorce if their partner is deep in debt or just likes to slack off and not work for their family. Internal Relationship Problems – This can include poor communication, lack of intimacy, growing apart, or incompatibility. All of these can lead to tension in the marriage and cause spouses to divorce instead. Parenting issues – We can also relate this to domestic violence and abuse. Yes, sadly, some parents commit such heinous acts against their children. Having children is a big responsibility, and some spouses should know if their soon-to-be partners can handle and raise kids well.

Do I Need a Divorce?

You might have looked up "How many marriages end in divorce?", clicked on this article, and wondered to yourself if you need one. Yes, this is probably one of the most painful questions to ask yourself when you are in a marriage you are unsure of.

Ask yourself these. Are you still happy? Do you feel the seven-year itch? Moreover, are they fit enough to raise a family with you? How responsible are they with you, themselves, and with children? While these are just some basic questions that define the quality of a relationship, you should remain cautious.

Always protect your peace and prioritise your safety and well-being. A partner should make you feel safe and heard, even if it means being separated from them. As the saying goes, "To love is to let go". So, sometimes, maybe the best thing to do is to divorce instead.

If you do feel safe around your partner, then they should show commitment, responsibility, love, and consistency for the relationship, as you also should.

How Many Marriages End in Divorce: Maybe Mediation Can Fix a Divorce?

Why, yes, it can! Mediation is a famous alternative dispute resolution that ex-couples use to make amicable agreements about property settlement and parenting arrangements. Now that we know what factors affect how many marriages end in divorce, we also need to know how mediation can help people recover from divorce, or possibly fix the relationship!

Mediation has been widely used by divorced ex-spouses since it is relatively cheaper. Family law matters in court can get nasty. An ex-spouse who wants more than half in the property settlement phase? Sounds unfair if both couples deserve an equal split. What about an abusive parent who wants more time with their child than the other parent? Now, that's just disheartening.

With mediation, all parties can lay all their cards on the table and express their emotions without court interference. However, parties should know that mediation is not a competition. It aims to resolve the conflict at hand (especially if there are children and/or valuable properties and assets on the line).

