Article Summary Under Australian law, shareholders are generally not personally liable for company debts. This protection arises from the principle of separate legal personality embodied in the Corporations Act 2001, which limits a shareholder's financial exposure to any unpaid amount on their shares. Ownership alone does not make a person responsible for a company's liabilities. However, limited liability is not absolute. Personal exposure can arise where a shareholder assumes a statutory role, participates in management, becomes a de facto or shadow director, gives personal guarantees, or falls within specific legislative pathways such as holding company liability for insolvent trading. In these circumstances, liability flows from role and conduct, not from shareholding itself. Australian courts apply these rules with precision. They do not impose liability on shareholders simply because a company fails. Instead, liability is confined to situations where Parliament has expressly attached responsibility through statute. Understanding this distinction is essential to appreciating both the strength and the limits of shareholder protection under Australian company law. This position is consistent with ASIC guidance, which confirms that shareholders are not liable for company debts in their capacity as members and are generally only required to pay any unpaid amount on their shares. In this article, our corporate disputes lawyers discuss when shareholders are liable for company debts in Australia.

Shareholder liability Australia: Are Shareholders Liable?

Shareholder liability Australia: Australian company law starts from a clear statutory position: a company is responsible for its own liabilities, and those liabilities do not automatically pass to its shareholders.

This is not expressed as a single general rule, but through tightly framed statutory provisions that define when and to what extent members may be required to contribute.

The Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) defines shareholder liability through a structured statutory framework rather than a broad statement of principle.

In the context of winding up, present and past members may be required to contribute to the company's property, but only within the limits prescribed by the Act.

For companies limited by shares, that exposure is confined to any amount unpaid on shares.

Once shares are fully paid, shareholders are not required to contribute further to the company's debts.

The significance of this framework is not that members may be liable, but that any shareholder liability is confined to defined legal pathways, principally statutory.

There is no general discretionary power to impose shareholder liability in Australia on shareholders outside recognised legal principles or the Act's framework.

That confined exposure is reflected in the treatment of share capital. A shareholder's financial obligation is limited to what remains unpaid on their shares, if anything. Section 254M(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) provides that:

If shares in a company are partly-paid, the shareholder is liable to pay calls on the shares in accordance with the terms on which the shares are on issue.

Once those obligations are satisfied, the Act does not impose further liability simply because the company later incurs debts it cannot pay.

In no-liability companies, Parliament has gone further and expressly excluded any contribution to company debts. Section 254M(2) further provides that:

The acceptance by a person of a share in a no-liability company ... does not constitute a contract ... to pay any contribution to the debts and liabilities of the company.

These provisions illustrate how the Act limits shareholder exposure in specific contexts, particularly in relation to unpaid share capital and no liability companies.

Why Shareholder Liability is Often Misunderstood

Despite the clarity of the statutory position, shareholder liability is frequently misunderstood in practice. This is usually because liability arises alongside shareholding, but not because of it.

Most commonly, shareholders incur personal exposure by voluntarily assuming obligations outside the Corporations Act, such as giving personal guarantees.

That liability arises under contract law, not company law, and does not alter the statutory position that shareholders are not liable as shareholders.

Confusion also arises where a person falls within a statutory category, such as a director, officer, shadow director, or a person involved in a contravention of the Act.

In those circumstances, liability may arise under the Act for conduct or participation, rather than for ownership.

The distinction is illustrated in Australian Securities and Investments Commission v Somerville & Ors (No. 2) [2009] NSWSC 998.

The case did not involve shareholders being made liable for company debts. Instead, it concerned liability arising from statutory involvement in breaches of duty. His Honour found at [1]:

I found that each of the third to tenth defendants had contravened ss 181(1), 182(1) and 183(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and that the first defendant had been involved in each of the contraventions found.

For present purposes, what matters is that the court did not treat ownership or association as sufficient. Liability attached only because the statutory test for involvement was satisfied.

That point was reinforced in the subsequent penalty decision. The Court found at [2]:

This judgment deals with claims for exoneration under ss 1317S and 1318 of the Act following findings of involvement in contraventions of the Corporations Act.

Shareholders Who Step into Statutory Roles

While shareholders are not liable for company debts by reason of ownership alone, the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) does not limit personal liability to formally appointed officeholders. Instead, the Act focuses on function and influence, rather than title.

The Corporations Act adopts a functional approach to identifying those who bear responsibility for corporate decision-making.

The definition of "director" extends beyond formally appointed officeholders to include persons who act in that capacity in practice, or whose instructions or wishes are followed by the board.

This ensures that liability attaches based on the role a person performs, rather than the label applied to them.

Cases such as Grimaldi v Chameleon Mining NL (No 2) [2012] FCAFC 6 are relevant in this context not because they impose liability on shareholders as such, but because they demonstrate how courts identify when a person has crossed the line from passive ownership into statutory responsibility.

Any resulting liability flows from the role attributed by the Act, not from shareholding.

Read our article here - What is a Shadow Director & De Facto Director?

Holding Companies and Statutory Extension of Liability

Where a contravention is established, the Corporations Act provides a structured pathway for recovery.

This requires satisfaction of specific statutory conditions, including that the holding company contravened the relevant provision, that a creditor suffered loss or damage because of the subsidiary's insolvency, and that the company is being wound up. These conditions arise under ss 588V and 588W of the Corporations Act.

Where those elements are met, the liquidator may recover an amount corresponding to that loss or damage as a debt due to the company.

The operation of these provisions was considered in Giovanni Maurizio Carrello as liquidator of Perrinepod Pty Ltd (in liq) v Perrine Architecture Pty Ltd [2016] WASC 145. At the outset of the judgment, Chaney J described the nature of the claims before the Court at [3]:

In these proceedings, the plaintiff seeks remedies in relation to what he asserts were failures by the second defendants to prevent [the subsidiary] incurring debts while insolvent and was Perrine Architecture's liability, as holding company, for insolvent trading.

These passages confirm that liability was imposed through the operation of specific statutory provisions, not because share ownership alone justified piercing the corporate veil.

Read more here - Can a Holding Company Be Liable for Its Subsidiary's Debts?

Statutory Limits on Shareholder Liability

The Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) defines shareholder liability through a structured statutory framework rather than a broad statement of principle.

In the context of winding up, present and past members may be required to contribute to the company's property, but only within the limits prescribed by the Act.

For companies limited by shares, that exposure is confined to any amount unpaid on shares.

Once shares are fully paid, shareholders are not required to contribute further to the company's debts.

This framework reflects a broader legislative design: shareholder liability is not only limited, but deliberately confined to circumstances expressly provided for in the Act.

A separate statutory mechanism relevant to shareholders is the oppression remedy under ss 232 - 233 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). These provisions allow a court to grant relief where a company's affairs are conducted in a manner that is oppressive, unfairly prejudicial, or unfairly discriminatory to a shareholder.

Importantly, the remedy is protective rather than compensatory in respect of company debts. It regulates internal fairness between stakeholders and does not operate to impose personal liability on shareholders for the company's external obligations.

No General Power to Impose Shareholder Liability

Importantly, the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) does not confer a general discretion on courts to impose personal liability on shareholders where a company cannot pay its debts.

The absence of such a power is deliberate and reflects the legislative choice to prioritise certainty and capital formation.

That legislative intent is most explicit in the treatment of no-liability companies. Section 254M (2) provides that:

The acceptance by a person of a share in a no-liability company ... does not constitute a contract by the person to pay any contribution to the debts and liabilities of the company.

While no-liability companies are uncommon, the provision illustrates a broader point: where Parliament intends to exclude shareholder liability, it does so expressly; where it intends to impose liability, it does so through specific and confined provisions.

Holding Company Liability is Statutory Not Derivative

One of the few circumstances in which a shareholder entity may be required to meet liabilities associated with another company arises under the insolvent trading regime for corporate groups.

Even here, liability does not arise solely from share ownership.

A holding company's liability arises through the application of the insolvent trading provisions, not through any general attribution of a subsidiary's debts to its shareholders.

Accessorial Liability Does Not Displace the Limits on Shareholder Exposure

Another statutory pathway sometimes mistaken for shareholder liability is accessorial liability under s 79 of the Corporations Act, which says:

A person is involved in a contravention if, and only if, the person: has aided, abetted, counselled or procured the contravention; or has induced, whether by threats or promises or otherwise, the contravention; or has been in any way, by act or omission, directly or indirectly, knowingly concerned in, or party to, the contravention; or has conspired with others to effect the contravention.

Section 79 does not itself impose liability. Rather, it defines when a person is taken to be involved in a contravention of the Act.

Liability arises where another provision attaches consequences to that involvement.

Section 79 provides that a person is involved in a contravention if, among other things, they aid, abet, counsel or procure the contravention, or are knowingly concerned in it.

In Australian Securities and Investments Commission v Somerville & Ors [2009] NSWSC 934, Windeyer AJ explained that liability was imposed because certain defendants had been "involved in" contraventions of directors' duties under the Act.

The case illustrates that s 79 operates by attaching liability to conduct, not by expanding the liability of shareholders as members.

Accordingly, even where a shareholder is found liable under s 79, the liability arises because the statutory test for involvement is satisfied, not because the person is a shareholder.

A practical example of this distinction arises in the context of employee underpayments or wage theft. Under the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth), liability may extend to individuals who are "involved in" contraventions, including failures to pay minimum wages or entitlements.

This can include directors, managers, or others who knowingly participate in the conduct. Where a shareholder is exposed in such cases, it is not because of their shareholding, but because they have engaged in or been knowingly concerned in the contravention.

The statutory focus remains on conduct and involvement, not ownership.

When can Shareholders be Exposed Despite the General Rule?

The Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) does not impose liability on shareholders merely because they own shares.

However, it imposes liability on persons who occupy statutory roles or perform functions that attract statutory duties.

The critical distinction is therefore between ownership and function.

This distinction is reflected in the Act's definition of director, which extends beyond formal appointment to persons who act in the position of a director or whose instructions are habitually followed.

Where a shareholder crosses that line, any resulting liability arises because the Act treats them as occupying a statutory office.

That inquiry was central in Grimaldi v Chameleon Mining NL (No 2) [2012] FCAFC 6. The Full Court framed the issue as whether the individual had acted in a way that justified the imposition of director-level responsibility.

In doing so, the Court concluded at [323]:

We have already indicated our finding that such were the extent and the significance of Mr Grimaldi's functions in the affairs of Chameleon, that he properly was found to have so acted in the position of a director of Chameleon as to warrant the imposition on him of the liabilities, statutory and fiduciary, of a director.

The significance of Grimaldi for present purposes is that liability arose only after the person was found to have assumed a statutory role.

The fact that a person may also be a shareholder was irrelevant to that conclusion.

Read more here - What are Fiduciary Duties in Australia?

Liability Flows from Being Treated as a Director

The insolvent trading regime provides a clear illustration of how exposure may arise where a shareholder is characterised as occupying a statutory role.

Section 588G imposes a duty on directors to prevent a company from incurring debts while insolvent. That duty does not apply to shareholders as such.

In Perrine v Carrello [2017] WASCA 151, the Court of Appeal made clear that liability was imposed because of the appellants' role as directors, not because of their ownership interests. At [2], the Court stated:

The appellants appeal against the decision of the primary judge, [1] finding that they were liable to pay ...on the ground that as directors they had failed to prevent insolvent trading by Perrinepod thereby causing loss or damage to a creditor ...

Although the individuals concerned were also shareholders, the Court's reasoning turned entirely on the statutory duty imposed on directors.

This reinforces the point that shareholder exposure in insolvent trading cases is derivative of role, not ownership.

Read more here - Directors Liability - When Are Directors Personally Liable?

Exposure Created and Confined by Statute

A separate pathway to exposure exists when a shareholder is itself a corporation and serves as a holding company within a corporate group.

In that context, liability does not arise by analogy or discretion, but through the express operation of the Corporations Act.

Sections 588V and 588W create a statutory mechanism under which a holding company may be liable for loss caused by a subsidiary's insolvent trading, provided the statutory criteria are satisfied.

The confined nature of this liability is apparent from the way courts have described such claims.

In Giovanni Maurizio Carrello as liquidator of Perrinepod Pty Ltd (in liq) v Perrine Architecture Pty Ltd [2016] WASC 145, Chaney J described the proceedings at [3] as follows:

In these proceedings, the plaintiff seeks remedies in relation to what he asserts: (a) were failures ... to prevent PPL incurring debts while insolvent; (b) was Perrine Architecture's liability, as holding company of PPL, for insolvent trading by PPL ...

This passage is important because it shows that the Court treated holding company exposure as a statutory question, rather than as a general rule of subsidiary debt attribution to its shareholder.

Involvement in Contraventions, Not Shareholding

Another circumstance in which a shareholder may be exposed arises when they are found to be involved in a contravention of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) within the meaning of s 79. Once again, liability arises from conduct, not ownership.

In Australian Securities and Investments Commission v Somerville & Ors [2009] NSWSC 934, Windeyer AJ made clear that ASIC's case was grounded in statutory involvement, not in any ownership-based attribution of liability.

Windeyer AJ stated at [1]:

I found that each of the third to tenth defendants had contravened ss 181(1), 182(1) and 183(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ... and that the first defendant had been involved in each of the contraventions found ...

This passage demonstrates that accessorial liability does not erode the principle of limited liability.

It operates by attaching consequences to participation in statutory contraventions, regardless of whether the person is a shareholder.

When the statutory framework and the authorities are read together, a consistent pattern emerges.

Shareholders are not liable for the company's debts by default.

Exposure arises only where a person crosses a defined statutory threshold by assuming a role, engaging in conduct, or occupying a position to which Parliament has attached responsibility.

The cases do not support a general doctrine of shareholder liability. Instead, they demonstrate a controlled and deliberate legislative scheme that preserves limited liability while ensuring accountability where the Act requires it.

Common Misconceptions and Practical Risk Scenarios

A common misconception is that limited liability operates as a complete shield for anyone associated with a company.

While the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) strongly protects shareholders from company debts, that protection does not extend beyond the boundaries set by statute.

The High Court has repeatedly emphasised that liability under the Corporations Act is statutory in nature and must be found within the terms of the legislation itself.

In Forrest v Australian Securities and Investments Commission [2012] HCA 39, the plurality explained that ASIC's case depended entirely on whether the Act had in fact been contravened, observing at [8] that:

Because the impugned statements were not misleading or deceptive or likely to mislead or deceive, ASIC failed to demonstrate that Fortescue contravened the continuous disclosure requirements of s 674 of the Corporations Act.

This passage illustrates a broader point relevant to shareholder liability: courts do not impose personal responsibility unless a statutory contravention is established.

Liability does not arise from association with a company alone, but from falling within a provision of the Act that attaches responsibility.

Ownership is Not the Same as Responsibility

Another persistent misunderstanding is that ownership and responsibility are legally interchangeable.

The Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) rejects that equation. Shareholding may exist without responsibility, and responsibility may exist without shareholding.

The High Court made this clear in Shafron v Australian Securities and Investments Commission [2012] HCA 18, where the focus was on the responsibilities a person assumed within the corporation, rather than their formal title. At [5], the Court stated:

The relevant statutory inquiry was what were the responsibilities he had within [the corporation], not an inquiry which sought to divide the capacities in which those responsibilities were undertaken.

Although Shafron did not concern a shareholder as such, it is directly relevant to shareholder risk scenarios.

It confirms that liability turns on responsibility and function, not on labels such as shareholder, adviser, or employee.

A shareholder who takes on substantive decision-making responsibilities may therefore attract statutory duties despite remaining a member of the company.

Corporate Groups Do Not Create Automatic Shareholder Liability

Another misconception is that corporate group structures allow courts to treat parent companies as automatically responsible for their subsidiaries' debts. Australian law does not recognise such a general principle.

Instead, liability within corporate groups is imposed only where the Corporations Act expressly provides for it. This statutory approach is reflected in the way courts frame group liability cases.

In Australian Securities and Investments Commission v Hellicar [2012] HCA 17, the High Court emphasised that proceedings for civil penalty contraventions are directed at specific statutory duties. At [1], the Court explained:

ASIC alleged that the defendants ... had each breached his or her duty as a director or an officer of a listed public company.

The Court's framing reinforces that liability is fixed by reference to statutory duties owed by identified persons, not by general notions of group responsibility or economic control.

Even in complex corporate groups, shareholder exposure arises only through defined legislative pathways, such as the holding company's insolvent trading provisions.

Accessorial Liability is About Involvement, Not Membership

Accessorial liability under s 79 of the Corporations Act is another area commonly misunderstood as shareholder liability.

In reality, s 79 attaches liability to persons who are involved in contraventions of the Act, regardless of whether they hold shares.

This distinction was evident in Australian Securities and Investments Commission v Somerville & Ors [2009] NSWSC 934, where Windeyer AJ explained at [4] that:

ASIC claims that Somerville was personally involved in the breaches alleged against the other defendants within s 79 of the Act and is accordingly liable as such a person for the breaches alleged against the other defendants.

The passage confirms that liability was grounded in personal involvement in contraventions, not in share ownership.

Where a shareholder is found liable under s 79, it is because the statutory test for involvement is satisfied, not because the person is a member of the company.

Why These Misconceptions Persist

These misconceptions persist because the outcomes can look similar in commercial terms.

A person associated with a failed company may face personal liability, and it is tempting to attribute that result to shareholding.

However, as the High Court's reasoning in Forrest, Shafron and Hellicar demonstrates, Australian courts adhere closely to the statutory scheme.

Liability is imposed only where Parliament has chosen to attach responsibility to particular roles or conduct. Shareholding alone remains insufficient.

Understanding these misconceptions is critical because once a statutory threshold is crossed, the consequences can be significant.

The final section considers the financial, regulatory and reputational consequences that flow from personal exposure under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), and why compliance failures often escalate rapidly once liability arises.

Consequences of Exposure and Non-Compliance

Once a person falls within a statutory category that attracts liability under the Corporations Act, the financial consequences can be substantial.

These consequences most commonly arise through compensation orders following insolvent trading, accessorial liability, or breaches of directors' duties.

Where liability is established, courts may order payment of amounts corresponding to the loss or damage suffered by creditors.

In insolvent trading contexts, recovery is assessed by reference to the loss or damage suffered by creditors as a result of the company's insolvency in relation to debts incurred, as determined under the statutory framework.

Importantly, this exposure is personal. It is not capped by the value of the person's shareholding and is not limited to amounts contributed as share capital.

This outcome often surprises individuals who assume that corporate structuring limits downside risk. In practice, once statutory liability is engaged, courts focus on restoring creditors' positions rather than preserving the economic expectations of those responsible for the contravention.

Regulatory Enforcement and Civil Penalties

In addition to compensatory liability, contraventions of the Corporations Act may attract regulatory action by ASIC.

Civil penalty provisions empower courts to impose pecuniary penalties, issue declarations of contravention, and make ancillary orders to enforce compliance with the statutory scheme.

These consequences are not confined to formally appointed directors.

Persons found to be de facto directors, shadow directors, or accessories to contraventions may also be subject to enforcement action.

Shareholder status does not mitigate this exposure. Once a person is found to have breached a statutory duty or committed a contravention, the enforcement regime applies in full.

Regulatory proceedings can also involve significant costs, time, and disruption, regardless of their ultimate outcome.

Even where penalties are not imposed at the upper end of the available range, the process itself can be burdensome.

Disqualification From Management

One of the most significant non-financial consequences of contravention is disqualification from managing corporations.

Disqualification orders can prevent a person from acting as a director or otherwise participating in corporate management for extended periods.

This consequence reflects the legislation's protective purpose.

Disqualification is not punitive in the narrow sense; it is designed to protect the public and the corporate system from persons who have demonstrated an inability or unwillingness to comply with statutory obligations.

For shareholders who are also involved in management, disqualification can have far-reaching effects.

It may restrict future business activity, disrupt existing commercial arrangements, and impair the person's ability to participate in entrepreneurial ventures, regardless of their ownership interests.

Reputational and Commercial Consequences

Beyond formal legal sanctions, findings of contravention often carry reputational and commercial consequences.

Court judgments, regulatory actions, and enforcement proceedings are public.

Adverse findings may affect relationships with financiers, insurers, counterparties, and professional advisers.

These consequences can arise even where financial penalties are modest. A judicial finding that a person has failed to comply with statutory duties may influence third parties' future dealings and risk assessments.

For corporate groups and closely held companies, reputational impacts may also extend to related entities, amplifying the practical consequences of non-compliance.

Key Takeaways -Shareholder liability Australia

Australian law draws a deliberate and carefully structured boundary around shareholder liability.

As a general rule, shareholders are not personally liable for company debts, and that protection is a central feature of the corporate framework established by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Ownership of shares, without more, does not expose a person to the liabilities of the company.

At the same time, the legislation does not treat limited liability as an absolute shield.

Liability may arise where a person assumes a statutory role, participates in contraventions, or falls within an express legislative pathway that allocates responsibility beyond the debtor company.

In those circumstances, exposure flows from role and conduct, not from shareholding itself.

The consistent theme across the statutory provisions and the authorities is precision rather than discretion.

Courts do not impose liability on shareholders simply because a company has failed. Instead, liability is confined to situations where Parliament has clearly chosen to attach consequences to defined forms of involvement or responsibility.

This reflects a fundamental policy choice in Australian company law: to encourage commercial activity through limited liability, while ensuring accountability where individuals step beyond the role of passive investor.

Understanding this distinction is essential. It explains both why most shareholders will never be liable for company debts, and why, in limited but serious cases, personal exposure can arise despite the general rule of limited liability.

Frequently Asked Questions - Shareholder liability Australia

Below are answers to the most common questions about shareholder liability in Australia, including when protection applies and when personal exposure can arise.

These FAQs clarify the practical boundaries between passive ownership and legal responsibility under the Corporations Act.

Are shareholders personally liable for company debts in Australia?

Generally, no. Under Australian law, shareholders are not personally liable for company debts simply because they own shares. A company is a separate legal entity, and its liabilities belong to the company itself. Shareholder liability is usually limited to any unpaid amount on their shares. Personal liability only arises in specific circumstances defined by legislation or where the shareholder has assumed responsibility in another legal capacity.

Can a shareholder be forced to pay company debts if the company goes insolvent?

Not as a shareholder alone. If a company becomes insolvent, creditors usually claim against the company's assets, not its shareholders. However, a shareholder may face personal exposure if they are also a director, a de facto or shadow director, or if they have given personal guarantees. In corporate groups, a holding company may be liable under specific insolvent trading provisions, but this is statutory and limited.

What is limited liability, and how does it protect shareholders?

Limited liability means a shareholder's financial risk is generally confined to the amount they invested in the company. Once shares are fully paid, shareholders are not required to contribute further funds to meet company debts. This principle encourages investment and risk-taking. However, limited liability does not protect shareholders from liabilities they assume personally, such as guarantees or liabilities arising from statutory roles or misconduct.

Are shareholders liable if they are also directors?

Shareholders who are also directors can be personally liable, but not because they are shareholders. Directors owe statutory duties under the Corporations Act, including duties relating to insolvent trading and care and diligence. If those duties are breached, personal liability may arise. The liability flows from the person's role as a director, not from their ownership of shares in the company.

Can a shareholder be liable as a shadow or de facto director?

Yes, in some cases. A shareholder who is not formally appointed as a director may still be treated as one if they act in that role or if the appointed directors are accustomed to act on their instructions. If a shareholder is characterised as a de facto or shadow director, they may be subject to the same duties and potential liabilities as formally appointed directors under the Corporations Act.

Are holding companies liable for the debts of their subsidiaries?

Holding companies are not automatically liable for the debts of their subsidiaries. However, the Corporations Act contains specific provisions that can impose liability on a holding company where a subsidiary trades while insolvent and certain knowledge and control requirements are met. This liability arises from statute and does not reflect a general principle that parent companies must always pay subsidiary debts.

Does piercing the corporate veil make shareholders liable in Australia?

Australian courts are generally reluctant to "pierce the corporate veil." There is no broad doctrine allowing courts to ignore corporate separateness simply because it seems fair to do so. Instead, shareholder exposure usually arises through statutory mechanisms, contractual arrangements, or recharacterisation of a person's role. Veil-piercing arguments succeed only in rare and tightly confined circumstances.

Are shareholders liable if they guarantee company debts?

Yes, but only because of the guarantee. If a shareholder gives a personal guarantee for company debts, they can be personally liable if the company defaults. This liability arises under contract law, not company law. It does not undermine the principle of limited liability; rather, it reflects a voluntary assumption of personal responsibility agreed to by the shareholder.

Can minority shareholders be liable for company debts?

Minority shareholders are generally not liable for company debts. Liability does not depend on the size of a shareholding. However, a minority shareholder may still face exposure if they are involved in management, act as a de facto or shadow director, or are otherwise involved in contraventions of the Corporations Act. Ownership percentage alone is not determinative.

When should shareholders be concerned about personal liability?

Shareholders should be aware of personal risk where a person falls within a statutory category, such as director, officer, shadow director, or a person involved in a contravention of the Act. Liability risks arise from conduct and statutory roles, not from passive investment. Understanding the boundary between ownership and responsibility is key to assessing when limited liability applies and when it may fall away.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.