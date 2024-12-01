Explore secured creditor appointments and processes with insights from Lander & Rogers experts.

self

In this episode of The Cut, Simon Cathro speaks with Keiran Breckenridge and Jonathon Turner from Lander & Rogers about secured creditors and receiverships, a topic not covered in previous episodes⁠

Jonathan Turner is a partner at Landers and Rogers, specialising in corporate restructuring, insolvency, and finance. He joined the firm about 15 months ago, moving from NRF⁠. Jonathan's expertise and experience contribute to Landers and Rogers' growing focus on corporate restructuring, insolvency, and finance

Keiran Breckenridge is a special counsel at Landers and Rogers, specializing in insolvency law. He has been with the firm for seven years. Prior to joining Landers and Rogers, Keiran took a few years to work in regional New South Wales, specifically in Tamworth and Armidale, as part of a "tree change" with his wife⁠. This diverse experience in both city and country legal practices has contributed to his comprehensive understanding of insolvency law and practice.

Key points discussed in this episode:

Overview of Lander & Rogers, its history, and recent growth in the corporate restructuring, insolvency, and finance space

The increasing trend of receiverships and the changing landscape of lenders in the market

The importance of security reviews and investigating accountant reports in the receivership process

Options available to secured creditors, including receivership, mortgage in possession, and voluntary administration

This episode provides valuable insights into the current state of receiverships and the role of secured creditors in the insolvency process.

Links

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.