Cross Examining Cyber EP18: Cross Examining Tamir Maltz (Podcast)

In this episode, we cross examine Tamir Maltz, Barrister at 12 Wentworth Selborne Chambers, Sydney.

It would be hard to argue that there is anyone more experienced in cyber injunctions in Australia than Tamir.

With over 20 years of experience, Tamir provides strategic legal advice and robust representation to clients across a variety of sectors including corporate, construction, property and technology. Tamir's career highlights include securing the first Australian injunction against a foreign hacking group.

In this podcast we talk about the motivation behind the injunction initiative, the pros / cons and how the courts are viewing these arrangements. We also look at the client benefits and when they are best utilised. Who better to explain this than the individual who first implemented this initiative here in Australia (and the leading barrister in this space).

Thanks again for listening. This is Cross Examining Tamir Maltz. Here we go...

