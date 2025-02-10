ARTICLE
10 February 2025

Video 3 – SME restructuring legislation in detail – how it will work, creditor impact, ipso facto, practicalities, what if it fails.

BF
BRI Ferrier

Contributor

BRI Ferrier logo
BRI Ferrier is a group of expert firms offering recovery, insolvency, forensic accounting, and advisory services. With 80+ staff and practices in Australia and New Zealand, we help businesses of all sizes and work with various stakeholders to address financial challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Article provides small businesses with a practical insight into what these changes mean.
Australia Corporate/Commercial Law
Andrew Strazdins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

BRI Ferrier Adelaide Principal Andre Strazdins continues our weekly series of Insolvency Reforms for Small Business videos. This week, Andre discusses SME restructuring legislation in detail – how it will work, creditor impact, ipso facto, practicalities and what if it fails. These videos aim to provide small businesses with a practical insight into what these changes mean, giving them the opportunity to again survive post 31 December.

Click here to view the video.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Andrew Strazdins
Andrew Strazdins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More