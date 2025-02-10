Video 3 – SME restructuring legislation in detail – how it will work, creditor impact, ipso facto, practicalities, what if it fails.

BRI Ferrier Adelaide Principal Andre Strazdins continues our weekly series of Insolvency Reforms for Small Business videos. This week, Andre discusses SME restructuring legislation in detail – how it will work, creditor impact, ipso facto, practicalities and what if it fails. These videos aim to provide small businesses with a practical insight into what these changes mean, giving them the opportunity to again survive post 31 December.
