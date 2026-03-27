Payday super is coming. Employers should be preparing now

From 1 July 2026, the way employers meet their superannuation guarantee obligations will change fundamentally. It is not simply a timing change.

The long-standing quarterly payment model will be replaced by the new 'payday super'regime, which requires superannuation contributions to be paid in line with employees'pay cycles. For many employers, this will not change how much super is paid, but it will materially change when it must be paid and how payroll and compliance processes operate.

The changes also have implications for employment practices liability / management liability insurers, and insurers providing tax audit cover. Insurers may wish to consider how current policy wordings operate in relation to claims arising from payday super breaches.

What is payday super?

Under the payday super regime, employers will be required to pay superannuation guarantee contributions at the same time as salary and wages are paid.

Each payday will trigger a superannuation obligation, and contributions will need to be received by the employee's fund shortly after payday. The current quarterly payment buffer will no longer exist.

When does it start?

The regime commences on 1 July 2026. From that date, quarterly super payments will no longer satisfy an employer's obligations, even if contributions are ultimately made within existing quarterly deadlines.

What changes for employers?

The most obvious change is timing, but there are broader implications.

Super will need to be paid each time wages are paid, whether weekly, fortnightly or monthly. Employers with multiple payroll runs, off-cycle payments or variable remuneration should consider how those payments will be captured.

Super will also be calculated by reference to qualifying earnings, rather than ordinary time earnings. In many cases the amounts will align, but not always.

Payroll systems, clearing house arrangements and internal processes will need to operate to much tighter timeframes. Delays that were previously tolerable may no longer be so.

Superannuation as a workplace entitlement

Payday super sits alongside existing obligations under the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth) and applicable modern awards.

Since 1 January 2024, superannuation has been an express entitlement under the National Employment Standards (NES). A failure to pay super is therefore not only a tax issue, but also a breach of workplace law.

Most modern awards now expressly link their superannuation clauses to the NES. For award-covered employees, unpaid or late superannuation may constitute a breach of the NES, a breach of the relevant award, and from 1 July 2026, a breach of the payday super regime.

Why this matters

The combination of payday super, NES enforceability and modern award coverage means superannuation compliance is now firmly a workplace law issue.

While the Australian Taxation Office remains the primary regulator for superannuation guarantee compliance, superannuation is also squarely within the Fair Work compliance framework. This increases the importance of payroll accuracy, timing and record-keeping.

Key takeaways for employers

Start preparing well before July 2026

Review payroll systems, clearing house arrangements and pay cycles now to ensure super can be paid accurately on each payday.

Review payroll systems, clearing house arrangements and pay cycles now to ensure super can be paid accurately on each payday. Check how super is calculated across your workforce

Understand how qualifying earnings will apply to different categories of employees, including those with allowances, bonuses or salary sacrifice arrangements.

Understand how qualifying earnings will apply to different categories of employees, including those with allowances, bonuses or salary sacrifice arrangements. Review award coverage and onboarding processes

Confirm which modern awards apply, that default fund provisions are correct, and that employee fund details are accurate to avoid rejected or delayed payments.

Confirm which modern awards apply, that default fund provisions are correct, and that employee fund details are accurate to avoid rejected or delayed payments. Treat payday super as an ongoing compliance change

This is not a one-off transition. Employers should embed the new timing requirements into business-as-usual payroll and governance processes.

Employersunsure about their payday super obligations with respect to workplace laws should seek advice from employment lawyers, and ask their accountants for assistance with implementation and superannuation compliance.

Key takeaways for insurers

Insurers offering employment practices liability and management liability products may wish to review standard exclusions for claims 'arising out of'or 'in connection with'employee benefits or superannuation appropriately. Consideration could be given to whether those exclusions would deny cover for claims framed as a statutory employment law breach rather than a superannuation entitlement. Separately, insurers offering tax audit or statutory liability cover could consider whether those policies would respond to ATO or Fair Work Ombudsman activity connected with payday superannuation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.