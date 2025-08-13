Residential Focus - In the media, in practice and courts, publications, cases and legislation

In the media

Building Commission NSW using old parking infringement notice books to fine builders and developers

The Building Commission NSW is using old parking infringement notice books with carbon paper to issue fines to builders and developers who break the law, the state's building commissioner, James Sherrard, has confirmed. Officers are required to cross out the words "Department of Motor Transport" and write "Building Commission NSW" on the notices, with duplicate copies made using carbon paper. In 2024-25, the commission issued 202 infringement notices. As the Minns government seeks to accelerate construction times to meet its pledge to build 377,000 new homes by 2029 under the National Housing Accord, the organisation responsible for enforcing building standards is scrambling to equip itself with the necessary data and systems (9 July 2025). Read more here.

First look at hundreds of new homes for essential workers

The Minns Labor Government is today revealing the concept designs and plans for how the former WestConnex dive site in Annandale will transform surplus government land into around 577 new homes, including 220 dedicated to build to rent housing close to the city for essential workers. This marks an increase on the number of homes first announced in February after further housing potential was unlocked on the site, increasing the number of build-to-rent homes for essential workers from the original 200 to 220. The newly unveiled project will offer quality apartments across the site, in a range of sizes and styles to suit different people's needs (7 July 2025). Read more here.

Fire safety upgrade rules clarified for strata buildings in NSW

Owners corporations in New South Wales may be legally required to upgrade fire safety systems in strata buildings, according to requirements under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 and its associated regulations. Fire safety upgrades may be mandated through formal fire safety orders, or when a Development Application or Complying Development Certificate is submitted that affects the building's use or structure. The Building Commission NSW said upgrades may also be required when smoke alarm standards change or where existing systems no longer meet minimum performance requirements listed in a fire safety schedule (7 July 2025). Read more here.

Federal and State Labor Governments build more social housing for NSW

The Albanese Labor Government have signed contracts with the Minns Labor Government to deliver more social homes for New South Wales through the latest round of Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) funding. As part of the Albanese Labor Government's commitment to deliver 55,000 social and affordable homes nationally, 1,535 new homes will be built around New South Wales across 14 projects, representing almost $1.2b of investment. This round has seen close, effective collaboration between the Albanese and Minns Labor Governments, with each deploying their strengths – in financing, land access and streamlined approvals – to get projects to contract sooner (3 July 2025). Read more here.

Building Commission NSW blitzes Central West

Building Commission NSW visited the Central West in early June to conduct inspections on new residential properties as part of the agency's continued commitment to monitor building work in regional NSW. The Central West inspection blitz saw the NSW Building Commissioner James Sherrard and a team of inspectors visit 62 sites across Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst and Blayney. 15 inspectors split their time between general building work inspections, specialist trades like plumbing, electrical, gas and air conditioning, as well as Home Building Compensation Fund (HBCF) checks. As a result of the compliance campaign Building Commission NSW has drafted 15 Rectification Orders for a range of defects detected during the four-day blitz. Before these orders are finalised and made public, Building Commission NSW will consider written representations from the developer or principal contractor, as required by legislation (2 July 2025). Read more here.

Changes to strata laws

New laws for all NSW strata schemes started on 1 July 2025, with further reforms being rolled out from later in 2025 to better protect people in strata schemes. The new laws deliver recommendations from the 2021 Statutory Review of Strata Laws and are being delivered in phases to give owners and industry time to adapt to the changes. There are new and changing requirements for strata schemes, as well as benefits for owners, such as easier approvals for minor renovations (1 July 2025). Read more here.

Girls Can Too program builds female futures in construction

TAFE NSW is helping young women break down barriers and build futures through Girls Can Too – an initiative designed to boost female participation in construction and trades. Delivered in partnership with the NSW Department of Education's Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP), the program gives high school girls hands-on experience in traditionally male-dominated trades. From week-long sessions to six-week courses, students are introduced to construction, electrotechnology, plumbing, refrigeration, appliance servicing, carpentry and more (1 July 2025). Read more here.

Nearly 6,000 more homes declared state significant

A further 21 projects have been declared as State Significant Development following recommendations from the Housing Delivery Authority (HDA). Of these proposals, 17 are in metropolitan Sydney and 4 are in regional NSW. If lodged and approved, this could create nearly 6,000 homes, including affordable housing across New South Wales. To date, 157 proposals amounting to nearly 59,300 potential homes have been declared state significant. Since the formation of the HDA, 56 projects have had Secretary Environmental Assessment Requirements issued and one Development Application has been lodged. Recommendations from the HDA are published as required under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 before the SSD declaration (1 July 2025). Read more here and access the Ministerial Order here.

Minns Labor Government invests $27 million to restore critical water and sewer infrastructure in the Central West

The Minns Labor Government is investing $27 million through the 2025-26 Budget to restore vital water and sewer infrastructure in the Central West, helping communities recover from the 2022 floods and prepare for future disasters. A major focus of the funding is the $22.9 million rebuild of the Lake Endeavour water pipeline in Parkes Shire, which will be reconfigured to a safer, flood-resilient location. This pipeline is a critical component of the water supply system for around 10,000 residents and plays a vital role in supporting local agriculture and industry, including the Parkes Special Activation Precinct (1 July 2025). Read more here.

SafeWork NSW is now an independent regulator

From 1 July, SafeWork NSW is now an independent regulator. They're using this change to boost visibility on job sites and provide more hands-on support to businesses. This week, inspectors will focus on construction sites in the Hunter, Central Coast, Wollongong, Sydney CBD, Sutherland Shire and Western Sydney and high-risk issues including falls from heights, mobile plant safety, silica exposure and mental health (30 June 2025). Read more here.

In practice and courts

Have your say – Pipelines and Gas Supply Regulations

The NSW Pipelines and Gas Supply laws regulate the reliable supply and distribution of gas and the safe construction and operation of gas networks and pipelines in NSW. The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water is engaging with the community on proposed changes to the gas supply and pipelines legislation: Gas Supply [Safety and Network Management] Amendment Regulation 2025 and Pipelines Amendment [Miscellaneous] Regulation 2025. The consultation period is open until 7 September 2025. Access the Consultation Papers and Draft Guidelines here.

National Voluntary Certification Scheme for Manufacturers of Modern Methods of Construction

The Australian Building Codes Board (ABCB) has released an issues paper for the National Voluntary Certification Scheme for Manufacturers of Modern Methods of Construction. The Australian Building Codes Board (ABCB) is seeking input on specific issues related to the development and delivery of a National Voluntary Certification Scheme for Manufacturers of Modern Methods of Construction (the Scheme) and nationally consistent definitions for modern methods of construction (MMC) to be included in the National Construction Code (NCC). These initiatives will provide more certainty and make it easier for manufacturers of prefabricated and modular construction to meet NCC requirements and manufacture buildings. This can help speed up housing delivery and supply and support construction productivity. The consultation period is open until 29 August 2025. Access the issues paper here.

Publication

Building Approvals, Australia

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) provides the number of dwelling units and value of buildings approved. The June 2025 seasonally adjusted estimate revealed that total dwellings approved rose 11.9% to 17,076. Private sector houses fell 2.0% to 9,142 and private sector dwellings excluding houses rose 33.1%, to 7,594. The value of total residential building rose 0.3%, to $9.41b, and the value of non-residential building rose 15.0%, to $7.23b (31 July 2025). Read more here.

Building Activity, Australia

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) provides estimates of value of building work and number of dwellings commenced, completed, under construction and in the pipeline. In seasonally adjusted terms, the total number of dwelling units commenced rose 11.7% to 47,645 dwellings. New private sector house commencements rose 6.3% to 27,923 dwellings, while new private sector other residential commencements rose 21.8% to 18,161 dwellings. The value of total building work done rose 0.5% to $38.9b (16 July 2025). Read more here.

SIRA's Regulatory Priorities FY 2025—26

Since 2015, SIRA's purpose has been to protect and support the people of NSW as the independent regulator of the Workers Compensation, Compulsory Third Party (CTP), and Home Building Compensation Schemes. Each year, SIRA publishes its regulatory priorities to highlight its key focus areas as the regulator of these schemes (4 July 2025). Access SIRA's Regulatory Priorities for FY 2025-26 here and SIRA's 2028 strategy here.



Cases

Sharkawi v AK Building Design and Construction PL [2025] NSWCATCD 33

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – HOME BUILDING – alleged breach of statutory warranties – successor in title – identity of builder - work order or money order – Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) ss 18B, 18D, 18E, 18G 48MA.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Home Building Regulation 2014 (NSW).

Livingstone, in the matter of St Hilliers Contracting Pty Ltd (administrators appointed) [2025] FCA 658

CORPORATIONS – application by administrators and deed administrators for directions under s 90-15 of Schedule 2 to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) – whether the deed administrators are justified in returning to subcontractors of the company in administration monies retained and bank guarantees given in circumstances where the administrators will make no claim under the contracts between the company in administration and the subcontractors – application granted.

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Schedule 2, ss 9, 9AD, 90‑15, 90-20; Federal Court (Corporations) Rules 2000 (Cth), r 2.8; Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Jones v Gujjar Construction Pty Ltd [2025] NSWCATCD 26

HOME BUILDING – defects – non-compliance with work order – contract on foot – renewal proceedings

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act (2013) NSW; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules (2014) NSW; Home Building Act (1989) NSW.

Huang v Waterhouse [2025] NSWLEC 71

ENVIRONMENT AND PLANNING – consent – construction – whether certain conditions of development consent required compliance prior to undertaking work comprising part of the approved development – whether work related to the approved development prevented its lapse – s 95 of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW) – whether work could be said to have physically commenced – conditions required compliance prior to the work undertaken – modification, revocation or review – s 4.55(3) of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW) – forming state of satisfaction that development was substantially the same – whether decision to approve modification was manifestly unreasonable – discretion.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW) (as in force between 1 March 2007 and 4 July 2007) s 95; Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW) (as in force on between 13 March 2012 and 6 July 2012) s 95; Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW) (as in force between 1 January 2024 and 1 July 2024) s 4.55; Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Development Consents) Act 2010 (NSW); Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2021 (NSW) s 96; Local Government Act 1993 (NSW); Woollahra Residential Development Control Plan 2003 (NSW) (repealed); Woollahra Local Environmental Plan 1995 (NSW) (repealed); Woollahra Local Environmental Plan 2014 (NSW).

Evans v The Owners – Strata Plan No. 40841 [2025] NSWCATAP 159

APPEAL – costs – appeal from costs order and substantive decision – relevant principles.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW).

Johnston v Cutbush [2025] NSWLEC 1482

APPLICATION – encroachment – application under the Encroachment of Buildings Act 1922 concerning multiple structures – whether structures are encroachments – discretion as to whether orders should be made.

Encroachment of Buildings Act 1922, ss 2, 3, 4, 14; Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, s 1.4, former provisions ss 4, 149A, 149B, 149E; Local Government Act 1993, s 68, 68A, 78.

Khademi v Secretary, Department of Customer Service [2025] NSWCATOD 80

Administrative Law – home building – application for contractor licence – general building work – application of instrument – experience requirements – "wide range of building construction work"

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997; Home Building Act 1989.

Kratochvil v Cutting Choice Carpentry Pty Ltd [2025] NSWCATAP 157

APPEAL – Home Building Act – whether questions of law raised – adequacy of reasons – whether the owner validly terminated the contract and breached the contract by failing to pay a progress payment – competing evidence about defective work – the weighing of evidence.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW).

All Civil Solutions Group Pty Ltd v Woonona-Bulli RSL Memorial Club Ltd

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – claim by subcontractor against principal in relation to debt certificates issued under Contractors Debts Act 1997 (NSW) – subcontractor's right of recovery under s 11(4) subject to any defence the principal would have had against recovery of the debt by the contractor – whether principal entitled to raise matters of set-off defending debt claim.

Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999 (NSW); Contractors Debts Act 1997 (NSW); Interpretation Act 1987 (NSW).

Fong v Secretary, Department of Customer Service (No 2) [2025] NSWCATOD 84

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – home building – administrative review of refusal of individual contractor licence under Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – whether NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal has jurisdiction to review decision made after remittal under s 63(3)(d) of Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW).

PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE – legal basis for power to dismiss proceedings for want of jurisdiction.

Administrative Appeals Tribunal Act 1975 (Cth); Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Administrative Decisions Tribunal Act 1997 (NSW); Administrative Decisions Tribunal Bill 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Amendment Act 2013 (NSW); Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Law and Justice Legislation Amendment Act (No.1) 1995 (Cth); Law and Justice Legislation Amendment Bill (No.3) 1994 (Cth); Licensing and Registration (Uniform Procedures) Act 2002 (NSW).

King v Granny Flat Solutions Pty Limited [2025] NSWCATAP 155

APPEAL - Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – refunds of provisional sums – compensation – loss of rent – decision not fair and equitable – decision against the weight of evidence – significant new evidence available

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020(NSW) (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Mitakidis v Everyday Homes Pty Ltd [2025] NSWCATAP 167

REAL PROPERTY – HOME BUILDING – measure of damages for breach of contract – overheads and general operating expenses – whether required to be included – gross profit or net profit – obligation to identify components in issue – issue sought to be raised on appeal but not at primary hearing – Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW) ss 36, 38.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Home Building Regulation 2014 (NSW).

The Owners – Strata Plan no 74482 v YNW [2025] NSWCATAP 169

APPEAL – application to adjourn hearing refused-appeal against interlocutory decision-whether leave to appeal should be granted-whether appellant was denied procedural fairness or whether appellant had a reasonable opportunity to apply to amend the timetable for service of its evidence and/or apply to adjourn the hearing

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Strata Schemes Management Act 1996 (NSW); Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW); Strata Schemes Management Regulation 2016 (NSW).

Trindorfer v Civil Project Management Group Pty Ltd; Civil Project Management Group Pty Ltd v Trindorfer (No 2) [2025] NSWCATAP 171

COSTS – Party/Party – Appeals – amount in dispute exceeds $30,000 - general rule that costs follow the event – whether costs should be apportioned – costs awarded in favour of successful party.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Legal Profession Uniform Law Application Act 2014 (NSW).

Woods v Dorrington [2025] NSWCATAP 168

CONSUMER LAW – failure to provide transcript or written reasons – uncertainty whether jurisdictional facts the subject of findings – error of law requiring remitter.

Fair Trading Act 1987 (NSW).

Wong v Felsch [2025] NSWDC 264

COSTS – defendant seeks the imposition of a cap on costs after judgment has been entered – defendant seeks an issue by issue approach to be applied to the costs order.

Civil Procedure Act 2005; Home Building Act 1989; Uniform Civil Procedure Rules.

Introbuild Constructions Pty Ltd v Insurance and Care NSW [2025] NSWSC 773

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – judicial review – where plaintiff has been repeatedly refused eligibility for Home Building Compensation Fund insurance – where notice of resignation of directorship was not immediately lodged by accountant – unacceptable risk scenario – where refusal of eligibility could affect the plaintiff's "ongoing viability" – whether the reasons included an apparently baseless but material finding that the plaintiff's director had engaged in phoenix activity – no issue about the adequacy of reasons – interaction between the eligibility manual and eligibility guidelines – use of the word "fatal" – amended summons dismissed.

Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Home Building Regulation 2014 (NSW); NSW Self Insurance Corporation Act 2004 (NSW); Supreme Court Act 1970 (NSW); Treasury Laws Amendment (Combating Illegal Phoenixing) Act 2020 (Cth); Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW).

Domson Construction Pty Ltd v Yanying Li [2025] NSWCATAP 178

APPEAL – Home Building dispute – practical completion – construction of cl 20 of the Master Builders Association NSW Costs Plus (Residential) contract -– placement of furniture in building site – whether deemed occupation – rectification of roof defects – evidence overlooked – leave to amend grounds of appeal.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 NSW; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014; Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

J & E Miller (Builder) Pty Ltd v Awad [2025] NSWCATAP 177

APPEALS – whether the reasons of the Tribunal at first instance were inadequate – whether the Tribunal erred in its application of s 18E of the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – whether the Tribunal erred in its construction and application of the Building Code of Australia and Australian Standard 3740 – whether the Tribunal denied the appellant procedural fairness – whether the Tribunal "failed in its application" of s 48MA of the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Home Building Act 1989 (NSW), ss 18E, 48MA; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW), ss 62, 80, cl 12 of Sch 4; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW), r 38A.

Legislation

Regulations and other miscellaneous instruments

Electricity Infrastructure Investment Amendment (Revenue Determinations) Regulation 2025 (2025-328) – published LW 4 July 2025

National Parks and Wildlife Amendment Regulation 2025 (2025-329) – published LW 4 July 2025

Protection of the Environment Operations (General) Amendment (Regulation of PFAS) Regulation 2025 (2025-331) – published LW 4 July 2025

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Housing and Productivity Contributions Scheme) Regulation 2025 (2025-340) – published LW 11 July 2025

Treasurer's Direction TD25-04 Climate-related financial disclosures (2025-342) – published LW 11 July 2025

Uniform Civil Procedure (Amendment No 105) Rule 2025 (2025-343) – published LW 11 July 2025

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Pattern Book Development) Regulation 2025 (2025-354) – published LW 16 July 2025

Environmental Planning Instruments

Cessnock Local Environmental Plan 2011 (Amendment No 46) (2025-332) – published LW 4 July 2025

Coffs Harbour Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Map Amendment No 17) (2025-333) – published LW 4 July 2025

Inner West Local Environmental Plan (Housing) (Map Amendment No 3) (2025-334) – published LW 4 July 2025

Inner West Local Environmental Plan 2022 (Map Amendment No 3) (2025-335) – published LW 4 July 2025

Ku-ring-gai Local Environmental Plan (Housing) (Map Amendment No 2) (2025-336) – published LW 4 July 2025

Maitland Local Environmental Plan 2011 (Map Amendment No 6) (2025-337) – published LW 4 July 2025

Parramatta Local Environmental Plan 2023 (Map Amendment No 11) (2025-339) – published LW 4 July 2025

Parramatta Local Environmental Plan 2023 (Map Amendment No 9) (2025-338) – published LW 4 July 2025

Carrathool Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Map Amendment No 3) (2025-344) – published LW 11 July 2025

Clarence Valley Local Environmental Plan 2011 (Amendment No 55) (2025-345) – published LW 11 July 2025

Kiama Local Environmental Plan 2011 (Amendment No 26) (2025-346) – published LW 11 July 2025

Lismore Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 57) (2025-347) – published LW 11 July 2025

Lismore Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 58) (2025-348) – published LW 11 July 2025

Parkes Local Environmental Plan (Precincts – Regional) (Map Amendment No 1) (2025-349) – published LW 11 July 2025

State Environmental Planning Policy (Planning Systems) Amendment (Kanwal Site) 2025 (2025-350) – published LW 11 July 2025

State Environmental Planning Policy (Precincts—Western Parkland City) Amendment (Exempt Development) 2025 (2025-351) – published LW 11 July 2025

State Environmental Planning Policy (Transport and Infrastructure) Amendment (Government Schools) 2025 (2025-352) – published LW 11 July 2025

Sydney Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 108) (2025-353) – published LW 11 July 2025

State Environmental Planning Policy (Exempt and Complying Development Codes) Amendment (Pattern Book Development Code) 2025 (2025-355) – published LW 16 July 2025

Bills assented to

Revenue and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2025 No 37 – assented to 01 July 2025

Statute Law Amendment (Administrative Appeals Tribunal) Act 2025 No 38 – assented to 03 July 2025

Cultural Institutions Legislation Amendment Act 2025 No 39 – assented to 03 July 2025

Government Sector Audit Amendment (Performance Audit Reports) Act 2025 No 40 – assented to 03 July 2025

Industrial Relations and Other Legislation Amendment (Workplace Protections) Act 2025 No 42 – assented to 03 July 2025

