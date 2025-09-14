In the Media: Residential Focus: More development projects given the green flag to proceed

In the media

New Housing Pattern Book designs that can be approved in ten days are launched

The NSW Government has launched the NSW Housing Pattern Book of low-rise designs, alongside a world-first new Complying Development pathway, that will speed up the delivery of new homes significantly. Following the launch of an international pattern book design competition in 2024, the Government Architect has now endorsed eight terrace, townhouse and manor house designs for families, young people and downsizers that will be available for $1,000 a design. However, for the first six months, the Government is significantly subsidising access to these world class designs with each pattern being made available to everyone for $1 per pattern (16 July 2025). Read more here.

First tenants call public modular housing home

Over 150 people will have a safe place to call home, as the NSW Government delivers 90 modular homes over the next year. Modular housing provides a cost effective and time efficient alternative to traditional building methods, meaning homes can be brought online faster. Modular homes can be delivered approximately 20% faster than traditional methods with time savings expected to increase over time. Further, this program delivers on the Minns Labor Government's agenda to promote local manufacturing jobs by creating over 4,000 quality jobs in factories and on building sites across Sydney and regional New South Wales (17 July 2025). Read more here.

NSW social housing process 'inequitable'

The process to apply for social housing in New South Wales is inefficient and inequitable, says a report from the Auditor-General's office. Monitoring the activities of Homes NSW – a division of the Department of Communities and Justice established in February 2024 to streamline housing and homelessness services across the state – an audit drawing on data for 2023-24 found the new agency took an average of 33 days to fill a vacant property, more than three times its target of nine days. The application process requests substantial amounts of evidence to determine whether an applicant is a priority (1 July 2025). Read more here.

Fast approvals only add to housing construction logjam

Adding new housing projects to Australia's already swollen pipeline has been likened to turning the "tap on a bath that is already full", as analysis shows faster approvals are no silver bullet in fixing the nation's crisis. Data from property research firm Cotality shows approvals could move higher in the coming months due to rezoning reforms and incentives for new builds coinciding with falling interest rates. But rather than fix the shortage of homes, it could cause a problem for the construction industry by adding new projects to an already long list (6 August 2025). Read more here.

More than 10,800 more homes declared state significant

A further 30 projects have been declared as State Significant Development following recommendations from the Housing Delivery Authority (HDA). Of these proposals, 29 are in metropolitan Sydney and one in regional NSW. If lodged and approved, this could create more than 10,800 homes, including affordable housing across New South Wales. To date, 187 proposals amounting to more than 70,100 potential homes have been declared state significant. Since the formation of the HDA in January this year, 60 projects have had Secretary Environmental Assessment Requirements issued and two Development Applications have been lodged. Recommendations from the HDA are published as required under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 before the SSD declaration (24 July 2025). Read more here and access the Ministerial Order here.

Build-to-Rent pipeline expands as NSW launches affordable housing project on South Coast

Australia's build-to-rent (BTR) sector continues to grow, with Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland leading the way, but momentum may slow in 2026 as developers face feasibility challenges. At the same time, the NSW Government has announced construction has begun on a major new BTR project in Bomaderry, aimed at easing rental stress on the South Coast (18 August 2025). Read more here.

Skills Minister puts apprenticeship and traineeship reform front and centre

The Minns Labor Government is continuing its work to rebuild the skills workforce and ensure NSW has the construction workers it needs to build more homes, with a comprehensive review of the Apprenticeship and Traineeship Act 2001 now underway. The aim is to strengthen the apprenticeship and traineeship framework by making it easier to navigate, more flexible, and better matched to the real-world needs of priority industries like construction, care and support, technology, and clean energy (7 August 2025). Read more here.

SafeWork NSW issues over 500 non-compliance notices in biggest safety blitz in a decade

The NSW Government's move to strengthen SafeWork NSW is delivering results, with the largest compliance blitz in a decade leading to over 500 non-compliance notices issued across NSW. Marking its first days as a standalone regulator under its new Commissioner, SafeWork NSW carried out unannounced inspections targeting close to 400 high-risk workplaces and industries. SafeWork NSW inspectors issued 506 notices for non-compliance, comprising 435 improvement notices, 61 prohibition notices and 10 fines worth almost $50,000. Unsafe work from heights and the unsafe operation of moving plant, vehicles and fixed machinery were the top two safety risks across worksites (26 July 2025). Read more here.

In practice and courts

Statement on Judicial Wellbeing by Chief Justice of New South Wales

On 4 March 2025, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted Resolution 79/266, which proclaimed 25 July of each year as the International Day for Judicial Well-being. Member States, judicial institutions, academia and civil society were encouraged to observe the day through activities tailored towards education and increased public awareness of judicial well-being. This statement is directed to that end (25 July 2025). Access the Statement here.

Downing Centre courts face extended closure until late 2025 following major flooding

Sydney's Downing Centre court complex is now anticipated to remain closed until at least late 2025, following significant flooding caused by a burst Sydney Water main on 17 June. The incident, which saw a water main burst under Castlereagh Street, severely impacted the building's critical electrical infrastructure, including an AusGrid substation that powers the entire facility. Matters previously listed at the Downing Centre have been relocated to alternative venues, including the John Maddison Tower, Central Court, King Street, and Darlinghurst Courts (9 July 2025). Read more here.

Evaluation of the LGNSW Asbestos Policy Project 2024-2025

The LGNSW Asbestos Policy Project helps build the capacity and capability of councils to manage and regulate asbestos within their LGAs. It is seeking feedback from stakeholders on the policy's effectiveness and how it can be improved. The consultation period is open until 1 September 2025. Read more here.

Have your say – Apprenticeship & Traineeship Act Review

The NSW Government is undertaking a comprehensive review of the Apprenticeship and Traineeship Act 2001 (A&T Act) to ensure it remains effective in a changing economic, social and training environment. It is looking at 5 main areas to improve how apprenticeships and traineeships work in NSW: strengthening protections and safeguards; making responsibilities clearer for employers and training providers; giving learners more flexible training options; supporting learner progress and successful outcomes; and modernising and simplifying the system. The consultation period will be open until 11 September 2025. Read more here.

Have your say – Land Management Code amendments

In 2024, the NSW Government released the NSW plan for nature, its response to the statutory reviews of the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 and the native vegetation provisions of the Local Land Services Act 2013. It is committed to adopting additional actions to strengthen environmental protections in the Land Management Framework, including making amendments to the Land Management (Native Vegetation) Code 2018 (the Code). The consultation period is open until 1 August 2025. Access the proposed amendments and Discussion Paper here.

Have your say – Cutting, drilling and grinding concrete and masonry products

SafeWork NSW has drafted the new Working safely when cutting, drilling and grinding concrete and masonry products code of practice. It is proposing this new code of practice will replace the 1997 Cutting and drilling concrete and other masonry products code of practice. Following consultation with stakeholders, it has drafted a new code of practice that better meets modern safety standards and new ways of working. The consultation period is open until 14 September 2025. Access the draft Code of Practice here.

Publication

Economic Reform Roundtable Submission to Treasury

In his recent address to the National Press Club, the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese MP highlighted the challenges with home building and regulations in Australia. He stated, "if we can cut through on some of the red tape, then that will reduce costs." The process of home building in itself is quick and efficient. Government red tape and excessive regulation have been the key reasons why it is so difficult to increase supply and industry productivity has stalled (25 July 2025). Access the Submission from the Housing Industry Association (HIA) here.

NSW Net Zero Consultation Submission

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) supports a coordinated and nationally consistent approach to improving the energy efficiency and resilience of new homes. Efforts to address new building standards must align with the nationally established Net-Zero trajectory, and resilience projects and be progressed through the existing Australian Building Codes Board (ABCB). Introducing competing or divergent building standards complicates stringency and national consistency for consumers and manufacturers and ignores the possibility of greater more harmonised national action (14 July 2025). Access the Submission here.

NSW Housing Summit 2025 – Insights Report

The NSW Housing Summit Insights Report captures the key messages, actions, and shared priorities that emerged from the Property Council's third annual Housing Summit, held in June 2025. Bringing together leaders from government, industry, and the community housing sector, the event focused squarely on the state's most pressing housing challenge: delivering 377,000 new homes by 2029 under the National Housing Accord. The report outlines the Summit's major themes: the need for faster planning approvals, better infrastructure coordination, viable funding models, and a stronger pipeline of feasible, deliverable housing projects (9 July 2025). Read more here and access the report here.

State of the Nation – Current risk outlook

As of May 2025, Australia's residential construction sector is navigating a complex landscape characterised by robust demand, significant policy shifts following the federal election, and persistent challenges such as Labor shortages and rising costs. The re-election of the Albanese government has introduced initiatives aimed at bolstering housing supply and infrastructure development. However, builders must adopt proactive risk mitigation strategies and stay abreast of evolving insurance requirements to thrive in this dynamic environment. HIA Insurance Services (HIAIS) and AON have joined forces to produce their new State of the Nation report. This national snapshot, with key insights and commentary from HIAIS State Managers, reveals what's changing and how it affects your business (25 July 2025). Read more here.

NSW Advocacy Wins 2025

The first half of 2025 has seen bold reform ideas translate into tangible action across planning, finance, infrastructure and delivery. There's no question our sustained, evidence-led advocacy is making an impact. Key wins from the NSW Treasurer's 'Builder's Budget', including the $1 billion Pre-Sale Finance Guarantee and the new Investment Delivery Authority are the result of long-running work to close the finance gap and accelerate complex development. The Government's response reflects growing alignment on the structural challenges we face – and on the solutions required. The Property Council of Australia has summarised the results of their ongoing advocacy in NSW (23 July 2025). Read more here.

Cases

Kore v Intelligent Building Pty Ltd [2025] NSWDC 297

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – breach of residential building contract – delay – where building was to be completed within a specified time period – defective works – where both parties claim to have validly terminated building contract – whether monies awarded under an Adjudicator's Determination and registered as a judgment debt can be recovered pursuant to s 32 of the Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999 (NSW) – consequential loss incurred from renting alternative accommodation – correct measure of damages for breach of building contract – whether sole director of building company is necessarily liable under the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW).

Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999 (NSW) s 32; Civil Procedure Act 2005 (NSW) s 100; Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW) ss 36, 37; Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) ss 92, 94, 96.

Huo v Super Shepherd Pty Ltd [2025] NSWDC 286

CONSUMER LAW – misleading or deceptive conduct – assessment of damages for breach of s 18 of the Australian Consumer Law.

Australian Consumer Law; Civil Procedure Act 2005; Home Building Act 1989.

Goel v The Secretary, Department of Customer Service [2025] NSWCATOD 101

PROFESSIONS AND TRADES – whether Applicant is fit and proper for the purposes of the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – dishonesty.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Home Building Regulation 2014 (NSW).

Kemourtzis v Brennan Constructions (NSW) Pty Ltd [2025] NSWDC 285

CIVIL PROCEDURE – stay of proceedings – application to amend statement of claim – whether the home owner's proceedings claiming damages should be stayed until payment of the judgment debt in favour of the builder obtained by filing an adjudication certificate under s 25 of the Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999 (NSW) – application for a freezing order– whether the payment of security for costs should be required.

Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999 (NSW); Civil Liability Act 2002 (NSW); Civil Procedure Act 2005 (NSW); Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005.

Ungaro v Matijevic [2025] NSWCATAP 163

LAND LAW – strata title – powers of owners corporation – approvals under by-laws for parking on common property – whether parking prohibitions and restrictions based on blanket vehicle classifications instead of size are permissible.

APPEALS – appeal as of right for failure to respond to substantial, clearly articulated arguments – leave to appeal because decision not fair and equitable or against weight of evidence – whether special circumstances warrant award of costs in the appeal.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW).

374, 376 New South Head Road Pty Ltd v SMLXL Projects (NSW) Pty Ltd [2024] NSWSC 1689

INSURANCE – application by plaintiff for leave to proceed against second defendant insurer under Civil Liability (Third Party Claims Against Insurers) Act 2017 (NSW) in respect of claims against first defendant for alleged breaches of contract for design and construction of building works – where first defendant and second defendant insurer entered into design and construct professional indemnity insurance policies – where first defendant now in liquidation – whether arguable case that first defendant would be entitled to indemnity under the relevant insurance policies if found liable to the plaintiff for the alleged breaches of the design and construct contract – HELD: Leave to proceed against second defendant insurer refused.

Civil Liability (Third Party Claims Against Insurers) Act 2017 (NSW), ss 3, 4, 5.

Domson Construction Pty Ltd v Yanying Li [2025] NSWCATAP 178

APPEAL – Home Building dispute – practical completion – construction of cl 20 of the Master Builders Association NSW Costs Plus (Residential) contract – placement of furniture in building site – whether deemed occupation – rectification of roof defects – evidence overlooked – leave to amend grounds of appeal.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 NSW; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014; Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Li v Luxy Homes Pty Ltd [2025] NSWCATCD 35

BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION : Residential building work; building goods and services; whether preliminary work falls within the definition of residential building work; whether the Tribunal has jurisdiction; repudiation; damages; pre judgement interest

Home Building Act 1989; Fair Trading Act 1987; The Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014, Div 2, Part 9, section 39; Civil Procedure Act 2005.

The Owners – Strata Plan 91959 v JD Projects (NSW) Pty Ltd [2025] NSWCATCD 41

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – statutory warranty — Due care and skill.

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – major defect – major element.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Legal Profession Uniform Law Application Act 2014 (NSW).

Secretary, Department of Customer Service v Marino [2025] NSWCATAP 190

APPEAL – administrative review – home building – refusal of licence – misconstruction of Instrument – constructive failure to exercise jurisdiction – inadequate reasons – procedural fairness.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Interpretation Act 1987 (NSW); Licensing and Registration (Uniform Procedures) Act 2002 (NSW).

Sader v Renbar Constructions PL [2025] NSWCATCD 47

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – HOME BUILDING – alleged breaches of statutory warranties – alleged breaches of duty of care – whether breaches of duty sufficiently particularised – whether breaches of warranty already litigated and owners precluded from further litigation – Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) ss 18B, 18C, 18E(2), 18F – Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW) s 37.

Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Home Building Regulation 2014 (NSW).

Southern Pacific Builders Pty Limited v Kelly [2025] NSWCATAP 194

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION-construction of clause concerning the fall to waste in bathrooms in the now superseded AS 3740-2010.

APPEALS-point of law about construction of clause in an Australian Standard-construction contended for by the Builder rejected-relevance to construction of an article in the ABCB Connect newsletter- appeal dismissed

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act (NSW) (2013); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

ANT Building Pty Ltd ABN 64 128 896 622 v Makavelli Interiors and Fitouts Pty Ltd ABN 39 605 337 246 [2025] NSWDC 310

CONTRACTS – breach of contract – assessment of damages arising from the repudiation and termination of a building contract.

RESTITUTION – nature of restitutionary liability – unjust enrichment – grounds of restitution.

COSTS – basis for award of costs – gross sum costs order.

Civil Procedure Act 2005 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Todd v SD Portfolio Holdings Pty Ltd [2025] NSWCATCD 54

HOME BUILDING: definition of building claim ; special condition in contract requiring construction of a deck; whether the clause is a contract for the supply of building goods and services, flooring and stairway rectification; whether common property; owner has no standing to bring claim in respect of common property.

Home Building Act 1989.

Antonis v Basbuilt Developments Pty Ltd [2025] NSWCATCD 55

HOME BUILDING – damages – breach of contract.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Scopelliti v Secretary, Department of Customer Service [2025] NSWCATOD 105

ADMINISTATIVE LAW – Home Building – application to vary contractor licence to the category of general building work – qualification requirements – verification of experience – death of supervisor

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Home Building Act 1989; Licensing and Registration (Uniform Procedures) Act 2002.

Patel v Globe Ventures Aust Pty Ltd (No 2) [2025] NSWCATCD 64

COSTS – r 38 Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW) – owner the successful party – owner unsuccessful on some defect items – proportionate costs order inappropriate – order each party bear is own costs inappropriate – respondent to pay applicant's costs as agreed or assessed

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Legislation & Brandon

Regulations and other miscellaneous instruments

Co-operative Housing and Starr-Bowkett Societies Regulation 2025 (2025-390) – published LW 8 August 2025

Industrial Relations Commission (Amendment No 1) Rules 2025 (2025-412) – published LW 15 August 2025

Water Sharing Plan for the Belubula Regulated River Water Source 2025 (2025-416) – published LW 15 August 2025

Work Health and Safety Amendment (Silica Worker Register) Regulation 2025 (2025-417) – published LW 15 August 2025

Environmental Planning Instruments

Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament

Community Housing Providers (Adoption of National Law) Amendment Bill 2025

Conveyancing and Real Property Amendment Bill 2025

Electricity Infrastructure Investment Amendment (Priority Network Projects) Bill 2025

Statute Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2025

Bills introduced – Government

Electricity Infrastructure Investment Amendment (Priority Network Projects) Bill 2025

Workers Compensation Legislation Amendment (Reform and Modernisation) Bill 2025

Bills assented to

Parliamentary Remuneration Amendment (Basic Salary) Act 2025 No 43 – Assented to 13 August 2025

Electricity Infrastructure Investment Amendment (Priority Network Projects) Act 2025 No 44 – Assented to 13 August 2025

Community Housing Providers (Adoption of National Law) Amendment Act 2025 No 49 – Assented to 15 August 2025

Conveyancing and Real Property Amendment Act 2025 No 50 – Assented to 15 August 2025

