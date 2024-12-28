Bali drinking age

Key Takeaways

Minimum Legal Drinking Age in Bali, Indonesia

Tourists and foreigners travelling in Bali, Indonesia must be at least 21 years of age to purchase or consume alcohol. This legal drinking age in Bali applies across all of Indonesia to foreigners and locals alike. In contrast, the legal drinking age in Australia is set at 18 years of age.

Australians flock to Bali each year in the thousands to enjoy its pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife and rich culture. However, before indulging in Bali's nightlife it's essential to be aware of the legal drinking age in Bali and the local regulations regarding alcohol consumption.

Let's delve into the legal drinking age in Bali, including all of Indonesia, how it's enforced, the potential consequences for underage drinking as well as some other drinking laws that all travellers should know before travelling to this spectacular destination.

Get in touch with Criminal Defence Lawyers Australia if you have been charged for drink driving in Australia.

What is the Legal Drinking Age in Bali?

What is the legal drinking age in Bali? The legal drinking age in Bali, as well as in the rest of Indonesia, is set at 21 years old. This means that you must be at least 21 years of age to legally purchase or consume alcohol on the island. The legal age to purchase alcohol in Bali is also set at 21 years of age.

In large tourist areas like Kuta, Seminyak, and Canggu, alcohol is widely available at bars, nightclubs and restaurants and many young tourists have noted online that enforcement of minimum drinking age laws at such venues can be inconsistent. Some establishments may ask for identification to verify age, especially if they suspect someone is underage, but many do not strictly enforce this regulation. This lack of enforcement, combined with Bali's reputation as a relaxed, party-friendly island, leads some tourists to assume they can bend the rules or avoid being caught.

However, there are situations where age verification is more likely to occur. For example, larger events, such as organised parties or music festivals, often have stricter entry requirements and are more likely to check identification before allowing entry or serving alcohol.

Legal Drinking Age in Bali for Foreigners and Travellers

The Bali drinking age for tourists is also set at 21 years of age. This means that tourists or foreigners in Bali must also comply with the Country's laws.

It is a common myth that tourists are exempt from Indonesia's drinking laws. While it's true that some establishments may be more lenient towards tourists, the law still applies, and being caught drinking underage can have serious consequences.

In short, if you're under 21 years old, it's best to avoid alcohol altogether whilst travelling in Bali to ensure a smooth and enjoyable trip to this beautiful island.

It is important to respect the laws and customs of the host country you are visiting. It is recommended to research as much as you can prior to travelling.

Click here for more on the laws on having sex in Bali if not married.

Penalties for Underage Drinking in Bali

Although enforcement of the legal drinking age is relaxed, underage drinking in Bali is still illegal, and there are a range of penalties that may apply if you are caught, including a fine as the most likely penalty that will apply. Although if a person is acting disorderly in public or in violation of other drinking laws, they may also face harsher criminal charges attracting imprisonment and/or deportation.

As well as the minimum age for drinking, there are a number of other drinking laws in Bali that tourists should be aware of.

Publicly Drinking Alcohol in Bali

It should be noted that Indonesia has strict prohibitions on drinking in public spaces including places of worship, supermarkets, streets and beaches. There are also certain festivals, such as the Balinese "Day of Silence" where alcohol is not able to be sold. Failing to follow the laws and traditions of the local culture could result in police attention.

Further, acting in a manner which causes harm or inconvenience whilst intoxicated is an offence under Article 532 of the Indonesia Criminal Code (Kitab Undang-Undang Hukum Pidana). This offence is considered a 'misdemeanour against decency' and carries the risk of a term of imprisonment and a fine.

Is Drink Driving Legal in Bali?

It is often wrongly assumed that Bali does not have any laws prohibiting drink-driving. Whilst it is true that there is no minimal blood alcohol concentration for driving in Bali, drunk drivers in Bali are commonly penalised under traffic offences applying to "acts that threaten road safety". This means that if you drive inappropriately or dangerously whilst under the influence you could be charged with a criminal offence.

Legal Drinking Age in Australia

The legal drinking age in Australia is 18 years of age. It is illegal to purchase or consume alcohol in Australia if you are under the age of 18 years. In New South Wales, it is illegal to purchase to consume alcohol in according to the Liquor Act 2007 and the Summary Offences Act 1988.

Under aged people are permitted in licensed premises, except for bar areas, on the condition of being supervised by a responsible adult. Fines from $220 to $2,200 apply for breaching these laws.

Equally it is illegal for a licences premises to sell or give alcohol to a person aged under 18 years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.