Personal Injury Law – How We Can Help

Personal injury law provides support and compensation for people who have been injured due to someone else’s negligence, wrongdoing, or a workplace or institutional failure.

Established over 120 years ago, Carroll & O’Dea Lawyers offers expert advice and strong advocacy for clients. With a commitment to high-level service and legal expertise in all areas, they blend tradition with modern skills.

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Personal injury law provides support and compensation for people who have been injured due to someone else’s negligence, wrongdoing, or a workplace or institutional failure. Compensation can assist with medical treatment, income loss, rehabilitation, and long-term care needs.

At Carroll & O’Dea Lawyers, we assist across a broad range of personal injury and compensation claims, including:

Workplace injuries & accidents

If you are injured at work, you may be entitled to workers compensation benefits such as weekly payments, medical expenses, and lump sum compensation. This includes both physical injuries and psychological injuries arising from stress, bullying, or traumatic events.

Motor vehicle accidents

Injuries sustained in car accidents, whether as a driver, passenger, cyclist, or pedestrian, may entitle you to compensation. Claims can include treatment expenses, income support, and, in more serious cases, damages for pain and suffering.

Public liability claims

These claims arise when an injury occurs in a public or private place due to unsafe conditions. Common examples include slips, trips, and falls in shopping centres, workplaces, or rental properties where reasonable care was not taken.

Medical negligence

Medical negligence occurs when a healthcare provider fails to meet an appropriate standard of care, resulting in harm. This can include surgical errors, delayed diagnosis, incorrect treatment, or failure to warn of risks.

Total and Permanent Disability (TPD)

If you are unable to return to work due to injury or illness, you may be entitled to a lump sum payment through your superannuation. These claims focus on your capacity to work rather than fault.

Superannuation & income protection claims

In addition to TPD, many superannuation policies include income protection or disability benefits. These claims can provide ongoing financial support if you are unable to work.

Institutional abuse claims

We support survivors of abuse in institutional settings, including schools, religious organisations, and care facilities. These claims seek compensation and recognition of the harm suffered, often many years later.

Other compensation claims

We also assist with more complex matters such as class actions, dust disease claims, professional negligence, and Comcare claims for Commonwealth employees.

If you’ve been injured, understanding your rights early is essential. Strict time limits and eligibility requirements apply to most claims, so obtaining advice as soon as possible can make a significant difference to your outcome.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.