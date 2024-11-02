Hamilton Laboratories – protecting Australians since

Sunscreen is a staple product in most Australian households and applying sunscreen to protect skin from the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays is an essential aspect of summer life, particularly in Australia.

Early civilisations, like the Egyptians and Greeks, used natural ingredients like rice bran, jasmine, and olive oil to protect their skin from the sun.

The first commercial sunscreen was developed in 1932 in South Australia by University of Adelaide graduate by Milton Blake. As reported recently by ABC News.

Milton had the idea to create a sun-protecting cream after reading trade publications from Germany that mentioned an organic substance that could filter UV light. After considerable experimentation, he created a formula to incorporate 'salol' (phenyl salicylate) into a topical cream formulation. Hamilton Laboratories was subsequently established by Milton Blake and a group of colleagues to begin production of one of the world's first commercial sunscreens.

Modern sunscreens have evolved significantly since Milton Blake's pioneering development, and broad-spectrum sunscreens that protect against both UVA and UVB rays are now readily available.

According to experts, the original sunscreen was likely to have had an SPF rating (which measures how long it would take for your skin to burn) of about two, compared to today's industry standards of between 30 and 50+.

Following Milton's initial discovery Hamilton Laboratories continued to innovate and develop new sunscreens, sunscreen formulations and skin care products.

Madderns has assisted Hamilton Laboratories protect its valuable intellectual property throughout its innovation journey. We're proud to have been associated with such a ground-breaking Adelaide company and the role it has played in protecting millions of people around the world from UVA and UVB rays.

