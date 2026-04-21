AI Service Agreements: Key Legal Requirements

AI service agreements in Australia should clearly define the scope of AI services, ownership of outputs, and liability for errors or unexpected results.

LegalVision, a commercial law firm founded in 2012, combines legal expertise, technology, and operational skills to revolutionize legal services in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Beginning as an online legal documents business, LegalVision transitioned to an incorporated legal practice in 2014, and in 2019 introduced a membership model offering unlimited access to lawyers. Expanding internationally in 2021 and 2022, LegalVision aims to provide cost-effective, quality legal services to businesses globally.

Article Insights

LegalVision are most popular: within Technology, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

in Australia

with readers working within the Insurance, Media & Information and Law Firm industries

Summary

AI service agreements in Australia should clearly define the scope of AI services, ownership of outputs, and liability for errors or unexpected results.

Businesses must address data privacy obligations under the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) when AI tools process personal information.

Indemnity clauses and limitations of liability are critical negotiating points when entering AI service contracts.

This article is a plain-English guide to AI service agreements for Australian businesses, prepared by LegalVision, a commercial law firm.

LegalVision specialises in advising clients on technology and commercial contracts.

Tips for Businesses

Clearly define who owns AI-generated outputs before signing. Ensure liability clauses reflect the actual risks of AI errors. Review data handling provisions carefully, particularly where personal information is involved. Where possible, negotiate caps on liability and include termination rights if the AI service underperforms.

AI service agreements carry significant legal risks that most businesses overlook. When you adopt an AI tool, you accept non-negotiable terms, inherit privacy obligations, and take on liability for how the technology performs. Most AI providers offer standard terms that you cannot negotiate. You must carefully assess whether they suit your business needs before committing to the service. If you enter personal information into AI systems, it triggers privacy obligations. You may need to complete a privacy impact assessment and obtain consent. This article outlines key legal risks in AI service agreements and the steps your business should take to manage privacy and liability.

Practical Tips for Your Business

When using AI tools in your operations, it is important to take practical steps to manage privacy, contractual, and liability risks. The following measures can help reduce exposure and support responsible use:

do not input your personal information into public AI tools – the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) strongly advises against this due to privacy risks;

check service agreements before you sell AI-generated content. Some providers restrict commercial use; and

create clear AI policies and maintain human oversight to manage accuracy and liability risks.

What are AI Service Agreements?

When you use providers like OpenAI, Google, or Microsoft, you enter a contract with them that governs how you use their tools. These agreements specify what data you can input, how you use their tools, who owns the output and who carries the liability. Most providers use non-negotiable standard terms in agreements,for free or public versions.

General vs Personal Information

When using AI, it is important to be aware of the information you put in, such as:

general information ; and

; and personal information.

When you input personal information, privacy law applies and you must meet compliance requirements. However, when you input general information, there are risks but fewer regulatory obligations.

Privacy Law Requirements

When You Enter Personal Information

If you enter personal information into an AI system, you must follow the OAIC’s guidance . You should understand several key principles in terms of personal information:

your privacy policies must clearly disclose your AI use. This includes AI tools such as chatbots, automated decision-making systems and AI-powered customer service platforms;

you can only use personal information for the primary purpose of which you originally collected it. For example, collecting a customer’s email address to send order confirmations is the primary purpose.;

you can also use personal information for secondary purposes if: the individual consents; or the individual would reasonably expect the secondary use and it relates to the primary purpose.



You must understand “reasonable expectation” for compliance and prior to using it for a secondary purpose you must consider:

your relationship with the individual;

how you collected the information;

what you told them at the time;

whether the AI use relates to the original purpose; and

community expectations about AI use in your industry.

For example, if you collect customer purchase history to fulfil orders (primary purpose), you can use that data to train an AI recommendation system if it improves the customer’s shopping experience and relates to your service. However, if you use the same data to train a general AI model unrelated to your service, it would not be reasonably expected.

Do not use personal information in public AI tools due to privacy risks.

Required Documentation

If you use AI with personal information, you should implement:

privacy impact assessments using the OAIC’s tool;

using the OAIC’s tool; an internal AI policy within your business;

within your business; updated privacy policies reflecting AI use and data handling; and

reflecting AI use and data handling; and human oversight of AI outputs containing personal information.

Sensitive Information Considerations

You must take extra care when entering sensitive or health information into AI. The OAIC indicates it would be “difficult to establish” reasonable expectations for secondary AI use given AI’s unique characteristics and community concerns.

If you work in regulated professions, you face additional obligations due to the nature of your role.

Healthcare practitioners handle health information and must comply with AHPRA requirements. The AHPRA requires practitioners to:

obtain informed consent before using AI tools for processing patient health information;

before using AI tools for processing patient health information; maintain professional responsibility for all AI-generated medical content; and

for all AI-generated medical content; and document consent for AI use in patient medical records.

Commercial Use and Output Ownership

AI service agreements vary significantly in commercial use permissions.

Free or public versions often:

restrict commercial use; and

limit data input; and

use your outputs to train and improve their models

Paid enterprise versions offer:

broader usage rights;

better privacy protections;

allows you to own the outputs; and include opt-outs from using your data for training purposes.

However, the ownership of AI-generated content remains legally complex in Australia. Even if service agreements grant you ownership of outputs, copyright law does not recognise protection for AI-generated content. You also risk copyright infringement if the AI reproduces protected material from its training data.

What are the Risks to Your Business

AI Hallucination and Accuracy

AI can generate false information that appears credible (hallucinations). The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) monitors businesses that publish false AI-generated information, so you must review content before publishing AI outputs.

Using Customer Data for AI Training

If you use customer information to train AI models, you must consider the following legal requirements. Your customer agreements may:

contain provisions that restrict AI use or

limit data use only to providing the agreed services.

If you use customer data for AI training, it may breach these agreements.

You should review your customer agreements and update them if necessary. If your agreement prohibits AI use, you must not use customer data to train AI.

Cross-Border Data Transfer

Most AI providers process data overseas through international data centres and cloud infrastructure. For example:

OpenAI processes data through servers in the United States; and

Google and Microsoft use global data centre networks across multiple countries.

When you use personal information in these AI tools, you must take reasonable steps to ensure overseas recipients protect personal information according to Australian Privacy Principles. You remain accountable for any privacy breaches that occur overseas.

Key Statistics: 92%: of AI vendors claim broad data usage rights in service agreements beyond what is needed for delivery.

20.2%: of firms used AI in 2025, more than doubling since 2023 and driving demand for robust contracts.

42%: of organisations have adopted or are implementing AI in their contracting processes. Sources: Stanford Law School (March 2025) OECD (January 2026) World Commerce & Contracting (January 2025)

Key Takeaways

AI service agreements create unique legal challenges requiring careful management. You usually cannot negotiate most agreements and carefully review them before implementation.

You must distinguish between general and personal information use, as personal information triggers significant privacy obligations.

You should update business documentation, including: internal AI policies, privacy policies and client agreements to address AI use.

Regulators such as OAIC and ACCC actively monitor AI-generated content. If you take proactive steps now, you avoid future compliance issues.

LegalVision provides ongoing legal support for businesses through our fixed-fee legal membership. Our experienced AI lawyers help businesses manage contracts, employment law, disputes, intellectual property, and more, with unlimited access to specialist lawyers for a fixed monthly fee. To learn more about LegalVision’s legal membership, call 1800 532 904 or visit our membership page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I input de-identified data into AI without privacy concerns? It may be better if you treat “de-identified” data as personal information. Even with de-identification efforts, there remains a risk that data could be linked back to individuals, particularly with evolving AI technology. Am I liable if AI generates false information for my clients? Yes, you remain responsible for the AI outputs your business provides to others, including liability for inaccurate information and copyright infringement. The ACCC monitors businesses publishing false AI-generated information; therefore, making human verification essential. Can I negotiate AI service agreement terms? Most providers offer non-negotiable standard terms, particularly for free or public versions. Paid enterprise versions offer broader rights and better privacy protections. Who owns AI-generated content? Even if an agreement grants you ownership, Australian copyright law does not protect AI-generated content.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.