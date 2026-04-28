Cross Examining Cyber EP24: Cross Examining David Moffatt (Podcast)

Welcome to Cross Examining Cyber, a podcast brought to you by Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer. In this podcast series, we speak to our business leaders about all things cyber, including the legal, governance, technical, regulatory and policy developments that impact corporates around the world.

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Cross Examining David Moffatt

The Director Series

Welcome to Cross Examining Cyber, a podcast brought to you by Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer. In this podcast series, we speak to our business leaders about all things cyber, including the legal, governance, technical, regulatory and policy developments that impact corporates around the world. I'm really excited to announce that this is the first of our Cross-Examining Cyber Director Series.

For the next six months, we will speak to some of our leading directors, including David Gonski, Anne Templeman-Jones, John Mullen, Catherine Brenner, just to name a few.

Today's the first in our series, and today we cross-examine David Moffatt. David has over 40 years' experience in executive leadership positions. He's worked and lived almost everywhere, Australia, the US, Europe and Asia. He's currently the chair of Ventia Services Group, Environmental Remediation and Social Services and Apollo Global Management. David is also the chair of the American Chamber of Commerce here in Australia. David has first-hand experience dealing with a cyber incident as part of his role at Ventia. His insights are not only considered but come from direct experience. Thanks again for listening.

This is Cross Examining David Moffatt, the first in our Director Series. Here we go.

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