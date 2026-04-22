Can My Retail Business Use Facial Recognition Technology?

Summary

Tips for Businesses

Before deploying facial recognition technology, conduct a privacy impact assessment and obtain legal advice on whether consent is required. Update your privacy policy and display clear collection notices in-store. Ensure the system deletes biometric data where no match is found and establish internal governance standards before going live.

Facial recognition technology captures biometric information to identify individuals in real time, and Australian privacy law treats this data as sensitive information requiring a higher level of protection. Before using this technology in your retail store, you must understand your legal obligations and the risks of getting it wrong. This article explains what facial recognition technology is, why it became controversial and what the Bunnings case means for your business.

Facial recognition technology captures biometric information to match faces to a database. Australian privacy law considers this as sensitive information. Therefore, it provides a higher degree of protection than other types of personal information.

As a retail business owner, you must be aware of the increase in retail crime. For this reason, using facial recognition technology is useful to detect these crimes. Facial recognition technology is effective in addressing crimes as it identifies known offenders in real-time.

Facial recognition technology allows staff to take preventative action before an incident occurs.

Why is Facial Recognition Technology Controversial?

Facial recognition technology captures biometric information to match faces to a database. As this is considered sensitive information, therefore, it receives a higher degree of protection than other types of personal information.

When your business uses facial recognition, it captures the sensitive biometric information of every person entering the store. This causes controversy as the technology captures the facial features of ordinary customers without their knowledge or consent.

If you are an APP entity, you need an individual’s consent to collect their sensitive information unless an exception applies. For example, you do not require consent if: have reason to suspect unlawful activity or serious misconduct relating to your business; and

reasonably believe that the collection is necessary to take appropriate action.

You need to take reasonable steps to notify individuals when collecting personal information. This includes the reason and types of personal information for collection. Among other things, your privacy policy must be transparent about how and why you collect the different types of personal information.

If you use facial recognition technology in your business, you must comply with Australian privacy law. This means you must obtain consent or have a lawful reason to collect biometric information. You must also notify individuals that you are collecting their sensitive information or explain your practices clearly in your privacy policy. Because many businesses fail to meet these obligations, the use of facial recognition technology remains controversial.

Bunnings Case

Between 2018 and 2021, Bunnings used facial recognition technology in 62 of its stores to identify repeat offenders who had previously engaged in theft, violence or threatening behaviour. They did not seek or obtain consent to collect biometric information. Bunnings also did not initially disclose that they were using facial recognition technology.

The Privacy Commissioner initially concluded that Bunnings’ use of facial recognition technology was the most intrusive method to address retail crime.

However, the tribunal recently overturned this decision and concluded that Bunnings could capture biometric information without consent because an exception applied. Bunnings had reason to suspect unlawful activity, and the implementation of facial recognition technology was appropriate given:

the serious nature of the retail crime problem;

the effectiveness of facial recognition technology in reducing theft (approximately 13% reduction); and

staff felt considerably safer.

It was also relevant that the facial recognition technology system deleted biometric information if it did not find a match, which reduced the privacy intrusion.

Failure to Comply With the Privacy Act

However, Bunnings also failed to comply with other requirements of the Privacy Act. In particular, the company failed to properly notify individuals about its use of facial recognition technology. For example:

its original privacy collection notice only referred to video surveillance, not facial recognition technology;

customers were not informed that their sensitive biometric information was being collected;

a later notice referring to facial recognition technology did not clearly explain the purpose of the collection; and

Bunnings did not disclose its use of facial recognition technology or biometric information in its privacy policy.

The tribunal also found that Bunnings failed to implement adequate privacy governance. For example, the company:

did not conduct a privacy impact assessment before implementing the system; and

operated the technology for nearly two years without minimum internal standards governing its use.

Key Statistics 87%: of Australian retailers using facial recognition technology have not obtained meaningful consent from customers for biometric data collection.

42%: increase in privacy complaints to the OAIC involving facial recognition in retail settings since 2023.

64%: of surveyed retailers report concerns over bias and discrimination risks when deploying facial recognition systems. Sources Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (2025) University of Melbourne Law School (2025) Retail Council of Australia (2024)

What This Means For Your Business

You will only be permitted to use facial recognition technology under certain conditions. Before implementing facial recognition technology, you should:

consider whether other alternatives are available and conduct a privacy impact assessment;

obtain legal advice about whether you can collect sensitive information without consent;

ensure that you have an up-to-date privacy policy that is transparent about your use of the technology and collection of biometric information; and

prominently display collection notices that explain that you are collecting sensitive biometric information and the reason for this.

You should only use facial recognition technology systems that delete customers’ sensitive information if they do not find a match. You should also ensure that the facial recognition technology has robust security measures to protect against cyber threats and unauthorised access.

Key Takeaways

The Bunnings decision shows that facial recognition technology can be used to reduce retail crime while still respecting individuals’ privacy rights. As a business you must ensure the technology is necessary and implement it with appropriate safeguards and privacy measures. You must consider that this is an emerging area and can only be used in limited circumstances. While Bunnings was able to use facial recognition technology, they still had to spend time and money challenging the original decision and failed to comply with other privacy obligations.

If you plan to use facial recognition technology in your retail business, you should first understand your obligations under the Privacy Act.

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