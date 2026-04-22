Can My Retail Business Use Facial Recognition Technology?

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Australia
- with readers working within the Consumer Industries, Insurance and Law Firm industries
Summary
- Facial recognition technology captures biometric information, which is classified as sensitive information under Australian privacy law and attracts a higher level of protection than ordinary personal information, meaning businesses must either obtain consent or establish a lawful exception before collecting it.
- The Bunnings case established that facial recognition technology can be used without consent where a business has reasonable grounds to suspect unlawful activity and the use is proportionate, but Bunnings was still found to have breached the Privacy Act by failing to adequately notify customers and maintain proper privacy governance.
- Before implementing facial recognition technology, businesses must conduct a privacy impact assessment, update their privacy policy to transparently disclose the use of the technology, display prominent collection notices, and ensure biometric data is deleted where no match is found.
- This article is a plain-English guide to the use of facial recognition technology for retail business owners operating in Australia, produced by LegalVision, a commercial law firm.
- LegalVision specialises in advising clients on privacy law and retail compliance.
Tips for Businesses
Before deploying facial recognition technology, conduct a privacy impact assessment and obtain legal advice on whether consent is required. Update your privacy policy and display clear collection notices in-store. Ensure the system deletes biometric data where no match is found and establish internal governance standards before going live.
Facial recognition technology captures biometric information to identify individuals in real time, and Australian privacy law treats this data as sensitive information requiring a higher level of protection. Before using this technology in your retail store, you must understand your legal obligations and the risks of getting it wrong. This article explains what facial recognition technology is, why it became controversial and what the Bunnings case means for your business.
What is Facial Recognition Technology?
Facial recognition technology captures biometric information to match faces to a database. Australian privacy law considers this as sensitive information. Therefore, it provides a higher degree of protection than other types of personal information.
Why are Businesses Using Facial Recognition Technology?
As a retail business owner, you must be aware of the increase in retail crime. For this reason, using facial recognition technology is useful to detect these crimes. Facial recognition technology is effective in addressing crimes as it identifies known offenders in real-time.
Facial recognition technology allows staff to take preventative action before an incident occurs.
Why is Facial Recognition Technology Controversial?
Facial recognition technology captures biometric information to match faces to a database. As this is considered sensitive information, therefore, it receives a higher degree of protection than other types of personal information.
When your business uses facial recognition, it captures the sensitive biometric information of every person entering the store. This causes controversy as the technology captures the facial features of ordinary customers without their knowledge or consent.
If you are an APP entity, you need an individual’s consent to collect their sensitive information unless an exception applies. For example, you do not require consent if:
- have reason to suspect unlawful activity or serious misconduct relating to your business; and
- reasonably believe that the collection is necessary to take appropriate action.
You need to take reasonable steps to notify individuals when collecting personal information. This includes the reason and types of personal information for collection. Among other things, your privacy policy must be transparent about how and why you collect the different types of personal information.
If you use facial recognition technology in your business, you must comply with Australian privacy law. This means you must obtain consent or have a lawful reason to collect biometric information. You must also notify individuals that you are collecting their sensitive information or explain your practices clearly in your privacy policy. Because many businesses fail to meet these obligations, the use of facial recognition technology remains controversial.
Bunnings Case
Between 2018 and 2021, Bunnings used facial recognition technology in 62 of its stores to identify repeat offenders who had previously engaged in theft, violence or threatening behaviour. They did not seek or obtain consent to collect biometric information. Bunnings also did not initially disclose that they were using facial recognition technology.
The Privacy Commissioner initially concluded that Bunnings’ use of facial recognition technology was the most intrusive method to address retail crime.
However, the tribunal recently overturned this decision and concluded that Bunnings could capture biometric information without consent because an exception applied. Bunnings had reason to suspect unlawful activity, and the implementation of facial recognition technology was appropriate given:
- the serious nature of the retail crime problem;
- the effectiveness of facial recognition technology in reducing theft (approximately 13% reduction); and
- staff felt considerably safer.
It was also relevant that the facial recognition technology system deleted biometric information if it did not find a match, which reduced the privacy intrusion.
Failure to Comply With the Privacy Act
However, Bunnings also failed to comply with other requirements of the Privacy Act. In particular, the company failed to properly notify individuals about its use of facial recognition technology. For example:
- its original privacy collection notice only referred to video surveillance, not facial recognition technology;
- customers were not informed that their sensitive biometric information was being collected;
- a later notice referring to facial recognition technology did not clearly explain the purpose of the collection; and
- Bunnings did not disclose its use of facial recognition technology or biometric information in its privacy policy.
The tribunal also found that Bunnings failed to implement adequate privacy governance. For example, the company:
- did not conduct a privacy impact assessment before implementing the system; and
- operated the technology for nearly two years without minimum internal standards governing its use.
Key Statistics
- 87%: of Australian retailers using facial recognition technology have not obtained meaningful consent from customers for biometric data collection.
- 42%: increase in privacy complaints to the OAIC involving facial recognition in retail settings since 2023.
- 64%: of surveyed retailers report concerns over bias and discrimination risks when deploying facial recognition systems.
Sources
- Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (2025)
- University of Melbourne Law School (2025)
- Retail Council of Australia (2024)
What This Means For Your Business
You will only be permitted to use facial recognition technology under certain conditions. Before implementing facial recognition technology, you should:
- consider whether other alternatives are available and conduct a privacy impact assessment;
- obtain legal advice about whether you can collect sensitive information without consent;
- ensure that you have an up-to-date privacy policy that is transparent about your use of the technology and collection of biometric information; and
- prominently display collection notices that explain that you are collecting sensitive biometric information and the reason for this.
You should only use facial recognition technology systems that delete customers’ sensitive information if they do not find a match. You should also ensure that the facial recognition technology has robust security measures to protect against cyber threats and unauthorised access.
Key Takeaways
The Bunnings decision shows that facial recognition technology can be used to reduce retail crime while still respecting individuals’ privacy rights. As a business you must ensure the technology is necessary and implement it with appropriate safeguards and privacy measures. You must consider that this is an emerging area and can only be used in limited circumstances. While Bunnings was able to use facial recognition technology, they still had to spend time and money challenging the original decision and failed to comply with other privacy obligations.
If you plan to use facial recognition technology in your retail business, you should first understand your obligations under the Privacy Act.
LegalVision provides ongoing legal support for businesses through our fixed-fee legal membership. Our experienced retail lawyers help businesses manage contracts, employment law, disputes, intellectual property, and more, with unlimited access to specialist lawyers for a fixed monthly fee. To learn more about LegalVision’s legal membership, call 1300 544 755 or visit our membership page.
Frequently Asked Questions
You may be able to use facial recognition without obtaining individual consent if an exception exists under the Privacy Act. If you are a retail businesses, the exception is where you have reason to suspect unlawful activity in your stores and reasonably believe that using facial recognition technology is necessary to address it. However, as this is an exception to the rule, you should obtain legal advice before collecting sensitive information without consent.
Both CCTV and facial recognition technology capture images of individuals, facial recognition technology goes further by analysing facial features to create biometric templates and comparing these against a database to identify specific individuals. These biometric templates are sensitive information under the Privacy Act, which receives a higher level of privacy protection than ordinary personal information collected by standard CCTV. As a result, using facial recognition technology will significantly increase your compliance measures.
Before implementing facial recognition technology, you must conduct a privacy impact assessment, establish internal standards governing its use, update your privacy policy to disclose the technology’s use, and display prominent collection notices explaining that you are collecting sensitive biometric information and why.
Despite the tribunal overturning the original decision, Bunnings still failed to comply with other Privacy Act obligations, including inadequate collection notices, a non-transparent privacy policy, and poor privacy governance. This highlights that even where use of the technology is permitted, businesses must still meet all other privacy requirements.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]