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19 May 2026

Overview Of The 7- Figure Plateau With Mark Calleja (Video)

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Cathro & Partners are experts in providing insolvency and restructuring services that help to create and preserve business value. With a reputation for delivering high quality results, we can assist your business to overcome strategic and financial challenges. You can rely on our team to find the right solution for you and protect the interests of stakeholders. We pride ourselves on identifying tailored solutions for your business.
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Business growth expert Mark Calleja joins The Cut to discuss why many SME owners remain trapped at the seven-figure plateau despite working harder than ever. Drawing from practical experience, he reveals the operational blind spots, cashflow mistakes, and mindset barriers that prevent businesses from scaling beyond their current limitations.
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Most SME owners don’t struggle due to a lack of knowledge — they struggle because they’re too busy operating the business to step back and fix what actually drives performance.

In this episode of The Cut, Simon Cathro speaks with Mark Calleja, author of The Seven Figure Plateau, about the patterns that keep business owners stuck — and what it takes to move beyond them.

Drawing on practical experience with growing businesses, Mark unpacks the common blind spots that limit scale, constrain cashflow and create operational bottlenecks.

The discussion covers the shift from working in the business to working on it, the role of systems and discipline, and why many businesses fail despite appearing busy and active.

What We Cover

  • Why working in the business limits growth and scalability
  • The systems and structure required to create time and control
  • Common cashflow mistakes that quietly undermine performance
  • Building a team that supports, rather than constrains, growth
  • The mindset shift required to move from survival to scale

Key Insights

1. Growth requires stepping back
Sustainable growth typically comes from focusing on strategy, systems and decision-making — not just day-to-day operations.

2. Discipline over complexity
Consistent processes, regular reviews and clear structure tend to outperform reactive or ad hoc management.

3. Cashflow drives outcomes
Strong activity levels don’t always translate to performance. Visibility over cashflow, billing and decision-making remains critical.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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