How Do Easter & The End Of Daylight Saving Affect Your ASIC Reporting?

TRAction provides financial and regulatory technology services across Europe, Asia Pacific and Canada. We support financial firms, brokers, investment managers, banks and electricity suppliers in complying with their reporting obligations, and process millions of reportable transactions each day. TRAction acts as an intermediary between regulated financial firms and licensed Trade Repositories (TR) and/or Approved Reporting Mechanisms (ARM).

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Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends this weekend (Sunday, 5 April 2026) in Australia for most states. This means you’ll need to check your ASIC OTC derivative reporting is using the correct time settings after the time change.

This weekend also is extended by two public holidays Good Friday (3 April 2026) and Easter Monday (6 April 2026).

Here are 2 tips to help you ensure your trades/transactions are reported at the correct time:

1. Check the Time fields in your handback files

It’s important to do the following check when you receive handback files for trades carried out after DST ends. Act promptly if there is any problem. Keep in mind that with the combination of DST ending, Easter and T+2 deadlines, your first post-DST handback files will arrive later in the week.

Cross check the time of your trades against the UTC time recorded under the following DTCC fields:

ExecutionTimestamp field in your handback file. This field must match your trade Open Time.





How to check?

Pick a few trades from your raw data and convert the time to UTC time; and

compare those against the UTC populated under the above fields in your handback file.





In cases where you are not using Sydney local time as your server time, this check also aims to ensure you are reporting correctly where there are any changes in other time zones such as New York and London. If the time does not match or you aren’t clear when to expect your first post-DST files, please contact us.

2. Check time recorded for daily snapshot (if applicable)

For firms who do a daily snapshot for ASIC trade reporting, double check if it is taking place at the intended end-of-day time.

With these simple checks above, you will save the time and effort from submitting corrections for your trades. This will also minimise breaches in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.