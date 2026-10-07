Asset protection during bankruptcy turns on ownership, not the name on a trust deed. Property genuinely held for others is generally excluded from a bankrupt estate, but the bankrupt’s own beneficial rights, debts owed by the trust, and trustee indemnity may still be valuable.

A transfer into a trust can also be recovered if it satisfies the Bankruptcy Act’s undervalue or creditor-defeating provisions. The date, price, funding and purpose of each transfer deserve as much attention as the trust itself.

How trust structures and asset protection during bankruptcy are assessed

A family trust is a relationship under which a trustee holds property on the terms of a deed. It is not ordinarily a separate legal person. In a bankruptcy, the first question is what the individual owns or can exercise for personal benefit. Section 58(1) of the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth) deals with vesting; s 116(1)(a) and (b) describe divisible property, including property belonging to the bankrupt and certain powers over property exercisable for their own benefit. Section 116(2)(a) excludes property held by the bankrupt in trust for another person.

Those propositions do not settle every trust dispute. A person can hold legal title as trustee and also have a distinct beneficial interest. A corporate trustee may own the trust assets at law while the bankrupt owns shares in that company, a loan account against the trust or a fixed entitlement under the deed. Each is a different asset with a different route to recovery.

Position Question for the bankruptcy trustee Likely significance Bare trustee for another Does the individual have any beneficial interest? Property held solely for another falls within s 116(2)(a). Fixed beneficiary What entitlement does the deed confer? An identifiable beneficial interest may be divisible property. Discretionary beneficiary Is there more than eligibility for an appointment? An expectation of a distribution alone is not a fixed share of trust assets. Trustee with indemnity Were trust liabilities properly incurred and is indemnity available? The indemnity may carry a proprietary interest in trust assets. Appointor or controller What powers exist and can they be exercised for personal benefit? Control requires analysis; it does not itself equate to ownership.

Discretionary beneficiaries, control and actual rights

Trust structures and asset protection during bankruptcy are often discussed as if the word “beneficiary” answers the question. It does not. A discretionary object normally has no predetermined share of a house owned by the trustee. Yet a distribution already resolved in that person’s favour, an unpaid loan or a separate fixed interest may be property. The deed, resolutions, accounts and bank records establish which situation exists.

The same care is needed with an appointor who can replace a trustee. That power may be commercially important, and s 116(1)(b) requires attention to powers over property exercisable for the bankrupt’s own benefit. Its operation depends on the particular deed and circumstances. It would be unsound to say either that an appointor owns every trust asset or that their powers can never matter.

The trustee’s indemnity can change the result

A trustee who properly incurs expenses or liabilities in administering a trust may have a right of indemnity from trust property. That right, and its supporting lien or charge, can give the trustee a beneficial interest. In Boensch v Pascoe [2019] HCA 49; (2019) 268 CLR 593, the High Court considered a bankrupt individual who held land on trust and had incurred substantial trust expenses. His indemnity was enough to support a beneficial interest; the assertion that the land was trust property did not establish that the bankruptcy trustee had no interest.

Boensch does not mean that all trust land becomes available to pay a trustee’s personal debts. The existence and extent of the indemnity, the liabilities it secures and the trust accounts matter. For trust structures and asset protection during bankruptcy, this is a concrete reason to obtain the accounts and expense records before making a confident claim about the land.

For example, assume a sole individual trustee pays $80,000 of properly incurred trust expenses from personal funds and is later bankrupted. A claim for reimbursement may exist against trust property. If the trust has already reimbursed those expenses, the analysis changes. The title label is identical in both scenarios; the accounting is not.

When transfers into a trust can be recovered

An established trust may own property quite separately from a later bankrupt beneficiary. The more difficult case is an asset transferred by that individual into the trust. Trust structures and asset protection during bankruptcy then require a transaction-by-transaction chronology: when was title transferred, what consideration was received, who funded it, and what debts or claims were known? See Stonegate Legal’s guide to voidable transactions in bankruptcy for the wider recovery framework.

Undervalued transfers under section 120

Section 120(1) generally makes a transfer void against the bankruptcy trustee if it occurred within five years before commencement of bankruptcy and the transferee gave no consideration or less than market value. The exceptions and solvency provisions must be read with it. Under s 120(3), a related-entity transferee may establish solvency for a transfer more than four years before bankruptcy; for another transferee the corresponding period is more than two years. The statutory definition of consideration and further qualifications also matter. This is not a blanket five-year clawback of every gift.

Suppose a business owner transfers a personally owned investment property worth $900,000 to a family trustee for $100,000 three years before bankruptcy. The trustee would examine market value, the actual payment, whether the recipient is a related entity and the commencement date. Calling the document a “sale agreement” does not prove adequate consideration. Trust structures and asset protection during bankruptcy fail where the claimed price and the money trail cannot be reconciled.

Creditor-defeating purpose under section 121

Section 121(1) addresses transfers where property would probably otherwise have entered the estate or been available to creditors and the transferor’s main purpose was to prevent that result or hinder or delay it. Section 121(2) permits that purpose to be inferred from insolvency or impending insolvency; s 121(4) protects a transferee meeting its good-faith, value and knowledge conditions. A transfer made years before bankruptcy is not immune merely because it falls outside s 120’s lookback.

In The Trustees of the Property of John Daniel Cummins, a Bankrupt v Cummins [2006] HCA 6; (2006) 227 CLR 278, the High Court addressed transfers involving Mr Cummins, his wife and a family trust against the background of his long-unpaid tax liabilities. The case shows how a court can infer the statutory main purpose from a transaction’s timing and surrounding evidence; a family recipient does not itself establish or defeat the claim. A solicitor assessing trust structures and asset protection during bankruptcy should reconstruct the whole history rather than rely on a single stated motive.

A second example: a director who has guaranteed company debts transfers the family home to a trust after receiving a formal demand, while continuing to pay the mortgage and occupy it. Those facts invite scrutiny of consideration, purpose and beneficial ownership. They do not automatically prove a s 121 claim. Stonegate Legal’s guide to assets at risk under personal guarantees explains the exposure created by guarantees.

Issue Statutory route What usually matters most Transfer for less than market value s 120(1), subject to exceptions Date, valuation, consideration, relationship and solvency. Transfer to keep assets from creditors s 121(1)–(4) Main purpose, financial position, surrounding documents and recipient defence. Consideration paid to another person s 121A Who actually received the value. Preference to a creditor s 122 Insolvency, creditor status, timing and statutory protections. Time to commence action s 127(3)–(5) Six years from bankruptcy for ss 120 and 122; s 121 action may be commenced at any time.

The commencement limits in s 127(3)–(5) are separate from the pre-bankruptcy period in which a transfer must occur to engage s 120. Section 121A and s 122 address different transactions; neither should be treated as a substitute for proving the elements of ss 120 or 121. Where the dispute concerns the wider treatment of the home, superannuation and other property, Stonegate Legal’s guide to asset protection and bankruptcy in Australia provides the broader setting.

What records decide a contested trust claim?

Trust structures and asset protection during bankruptcy are evidence-heavy. Obtain the original deed and every variation, trustee and appointor changes, resolutions, tax returns, ledgers, loan accounts, bank statements, title searches, purchase and sale contracts, valuations, guarantee documents and correspondence around the transfer. The trustee in bankruptcy has investigation powers, including access to books of associated entities under s 77A and examination processes under s 81. A claimant should preserve records rather than reconstruct a convenient narrative after the event.

The first useful schedule lists each material asset, its legal owner, acquisition funds, encumbrances and any later transfer. A second schedule identifies the bankrupt’s roles and rights under each version of the deed. This separates a claim to the trust asset from a claim to a loan, indemnity or fixed distribution. It also exposes gaps early enough to obtain the key documents.

For a person still trading, ownership is only part of the risk. Ongoing work, business assets and income raise separate questions. Stonegate Legal discusses those restrictions in its guide to running a business while bankrupt.

What actually works for trust structures and asset protection during bankruptcy?

The defensible position is a genuinely administered structure with traceable third-party ownership, properly recorded funding and no vulnerable transfer from the eventual bankrupt. It is not a promise that a family trust will defeat creditors. If personal liabilities have already emerged, moving an asset can create the very claim the arrangement was supposed to avoid. The right advice depends on the deed, the individual’s rights, the chronology, and the evidence available to prove each.

Questions about trust structures and asset protection during bankruptcy

Can the bankruptcy trustee take a family trust home?

Trust structures and asset protection during bankruptcy do not give a trustee automatic access to a home merely because the bankrupt is associated with the trust. The trustee must identify a relevant interest or a recoverable transfer. Title, funding and the deed are the starting documents.

Does a long-standing trust solve the problem?

The age of a trust is only one fact. Trust structures and asset protection during bankruptcy require checking the date of each asset transfer separately. A recently transferred house does not become an old trust asset for the purpose of ss 120 and 121.

What if the trust owes money to the bankrupt?

An enforceable loan owed by the trustee to the bankrupt may be property of the bankrupt estate even if the underlying trust assets are held for others. Trust structures and asset protection during bankruptcy therefore require the loan ledger and repayment history, not just the deed.

Does a corporate trustee avoid the problem?

A company is a separate legal person, but the bankrupt’s shares, debts owed to them and personal transfers into the structure still need analysis. Trust structures and asset protection during bankruptcy depend on those actual rights, not the mere choice of corporate trustee.

Can a trustee recover a transfer made before any court judgment?

A judgment date is not the statutory boundary. Trust structures and asset protection during bankruptcy require the financial position and purpose at the transfer date to be investigated, including debts and contingent liabilities already present. A later judgment may supply evidence, but it is not a prerequisite under s 121.

What should be done when a transfer is challenged?

Preserve the conveyancing file, valuations, bank records and contemporaneous reasons for the transaction. Trust structures and asset protection during bankruptcy disputes are commonly resolved by the evidence of value, solvency, purpose and actual payment. An assertion made after bankruptcy is a poor substitute for those records.