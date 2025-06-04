National Reconciliation week 2025: Bridging now to next

My name is Peter Mooney. I am a non-Indigenous Australian. I work for Holman Webb Lawyers, a national law firm with offices in Gadigal (Sydney), Naarm (Melbourne), Meanjin (Brisbane), and Tarndanya (Adelaide). In addition to my day-to-day role at the firm, I lead the firm's Reconciliation Action Plan Working Group.

As at the date of publishing this article, it is National Reconciliation Week across Australia. In this article, I reflect on what reconciliation means to me. I hope this encourages others within our firm and our firm's network to reflect on what reconciliation means to them.

Reconciliation

Reconciliation Australia has a very simple definition for reconciliation, which is broken up into two parts. The first part is about "strengthening relationships between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous peoples...". My observation is that a lot of people approach reconciliation by stopping there.

To me, the second part is the most important part: "... for the benefit of all Australians". In other words, reconciliation is not just for the benefit of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, it is for the benefit of ALL Australians. I strongly believe this to be the case, and my hope is that the Australian people, as individuals and as a collective, approach reconciliation in this way.

Bridging Now to Next

The theme for National Reconciliation Week in 2025 is "Bridging Now to Next". What does this mean to me?

Next

First, the theme encourages us to consider "Next". This is about defining Australia's future. What does good look like for our country?

Whilst I have my thoughts about this, it's important that I acknowledge that I am a non-Indigenous Australian. As such, my definition of "Next" must start with listening to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Last year, I helped organise a Welcome to Country at our firm's Gadigal office to mark the beginning of our firm's RAP journey. We were blessed to hear from Aunty Joan (Ding) Bell, who perfectly articulated what "Next" means to me: A country where everyone "respects the lore of the land, and respects the laws of the country."

Bridging the gap

The theme challenges us to establish a roadmap to get from where we are now to where we want to be.

For me, this is overwhelming. With so much to be done, where do I start?

As I reflect on this, I am reminded of the famous quote by Mother Teresa: "Peace and war start within one's own home". This gives me comfort and confidence. I commit to engaging with my family and my colleagues in a way that values and actively contributes to reconciliation.

Above is a photo showing two library books my 7 year old son borrowed this week. It also shows the National Reconciliation Week colouring-in sheet my son has been working on. These may be just physical objects, but they start conversations, which in turn form ideas and shape an individual's worldview. They are also powerful symbols of support and allyship.

An invitation

The last line of the Uluru Statement of the Heart is an invitation to the Australian people: "We invite you to walk with us in a movement of the Australian people for a better future". I am proud to work for an organisation that has accepted that invitation and wants to be part of that movement.

To demonstrate this, and noting it is National Reconciliation Week, I would like to share our firm's experience acting for the Kaurareg Native Title Aboriginal Corporation RNTBC ("KNTAC") in 2019-2021 relation to the protection of a culturally sensitive story site on Muralag (Prince of Wales Island). In response to the Torres Shire Council approving its own development application for a safe landing marine facility in the vicinity of an important story site at Waubinin Mabauzi Lag and Waubinin Malu (otherwise known as Pearl Harbour) and giving notice that works would commence imminently, Holman Webb Lawyers made an urgent application on behalf of the KNTAC for an injunction to prevent the commencement of works.

The application was successful, meaning the KNTAC was given some breathing space to formally appeal the development application in the Queensland Planning and Environment Court. Holman Webb Lawyers acted for the KNTAC on the Planning and Environment Court appeal, which was ultimately successful, resulting in the Torres Shire Council's development application being set aside and the proposed works being prohibited.

The important takeaways from the KNTAC's success in protecting their creation story site are:

The courts will step in to protect a culturally significant site from damage or destruction.

Proposed future acts can be stopped under the Native Title Act if the court is satisfied there is a real potential of imminent harm.

