The 2032 Olympic And Paralympic Games: Insights On Olympic Infrastructure Delivery

The Queensland Government is uniquely positioned to deliver world-class infrastructure for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games (2032 Games). This paper identifies three global insights from past Olympic Games that inform this opportunity.

At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.

Australia Corporate, Finance and Real Estate Alert

The Queensland Government is uniquely positioned to deliver world-class infrastructure for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games (2032 Games). This paper identifies three global insights from past Olympic Games that inform this opportunity.

Key Insights Queensland Can Lead Globally by Applying Lessons from Past Olympic Infrastructure Delivery The Queensland Government has an opportunity to benchmark its infrastructure delivery approach against the successes and challenges of recent Olympic Games, including London, Tokyo, Paris, and Rio. By analysing how other host nations approached procurement, governance and legacy, the Queensland Government can streamline delivery, mitigate risks more effectively, and establish a global benchmark for Olympic infrastructure. A Fully Funded 2032 Games Enables a Smart and Flexible Procurement Strategy With venue infrastructure fully funded, the Queensland Government is uniquely placed to adopt a portfolio procurement approach that matches delivery models to project needs. By combining traditional contracts with collaborative models, the Queensland Government can balance the risks of cost, time, and quality across the delivery program. Government Oversight is Key to Delivering Transparency, Accountability and Legacy Outcomes Strong leadership and oversight from the Queensland Government will be essential to achieving the objectives set out in the Brisbane 2032 Delivery Plan and the 100 Day Review. A transparent governance framework will support delivery objectives of cost, time, and quality in a way that reinforces public confidence and helps ensure legacy outcomes are fully realised.

To read more on the above, click here to read our full paper.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.