ARTICLE
29 July 2026

Podcast: Inside The Claim With CGW – A Brush With Some Rocky Ground

CG
Cooper Grace Ward

Contributor

Cooper Grace Ward logo
Established in 1980, Cooper Grace Ward is a leading independent law firm in Brisbane with over 20 partners and 200 team members. They offer a wide range of commercial legal services with a focus on corporate, commercial, property, litigation, insurance, tax, and family law. Their specialized team works across various industries, providing exceptional client service and fostering a strong team culture.
Explore Firm Details
Cooper Grace Ward's workers' compensation podcast examines the District Court case of Sneddon v Petts, where a workplace injury involving a brush cutter on a rural hobby farm raised critical questions about liability and evidence credibility. Special counsel Damien Jarrett and insurance claims adviser Catherine Dugdell dissect the complexities of assessing witness reliability and managing injury claims in unconventional work settings.
Australia Employment and HR
Catherine Dugdell and Damien Jarrett
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Cooper Grace Ward are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR, Law Department Performance and Law Practice Management topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Law Firm and Construction & Engineering industries

Inside the Claim with CGW is Cooper Grace Ward’s workers’ compensation podcast offering a behind-the-scenes look at recent trial cases and expert insights from those who ran them.

In this episode, special counsel Damien Jarrett is joined by insurance claims adviser Catherine Dugdell to discuss the District Court case of Sneddon v Petts. Damien and Catherine explore a workplace injury on a rural hobby farm involving a brush cutter, focusing on the disputes around liability and the credibility of evidence.

The episode covers the challenges of assessing witness reliability, managing pleadings, and handling complex injury claims in less conventional work environments. Listen now for practical reflections on trial preparation and securing successful outcomes.

Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

© Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers

Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.

This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Catherine Dugdell
Catherine Dugdell
Photo of Damien Jarrett
Damien Jarrett
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More