Podcast: Inside The Claim With CGW – A Brush With Some Rocky Ground

Inside the Claim with CGW is Cooper Grace Ward’s workers’ compensation podcast offering a behind-the-scenes look at recent trial cases and expert insights from those who ran them.

In this episode, special counsel Damien Jarrett is joined by insurance claims adviser Catherine Dugdell to discuss the District Court case of Sneddon v Petts. Damien and Catherine explore a workplace injury on a rural hobby farm involving a brush cutter, focusing on the disputes around liability and the credibility of evidence.

The episode covers the challenges of assessing witness reliability, managing pleadings, and handling complex injury claims in less conventional work environments. Listen now for practical reflections on trial preparation and securing successful outcomes.

Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.