Working Out The Details: Premier To Delay Commencement Of Victorian Working From Home Changes

The new Victorian Premier, Ben Carroll, has announced plans to delay the commencement of the Victorian right to work from home, as outlined in the Equal Opportunity Amendment (Work from Home) Bill 2026 (EO Bill) which was introduced to Parliament in June this year.

The Victorian Government had previously announced that new laws would commence from 1 September 2026 for the majority of employers.1

The Premier has now signalled that it will commence from July 2027.

The changes proposed by the EO Bill raised many questions across industry groups about its intended scope and operation - particularly in the context of existing rights under safety legislation, individual workplace policies and the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth).

It appears that the Premier will continue to engage with industry bodies (including the Australian Industry Group) before passing the legislation.

The Victorian state election is scheduled for November 2026.

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