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6 August 2026

Inside Employment Podcast Series, Episode 7: Employment Class Actions (Podcast)

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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In this episode of Inside Employment, Natalie Gaspar and Lucy Boyd are joined by HSF Kramer Disputes Partner, Melissa Gladstone to explore the rise of employment class actions in Australia...
Australia Employment and HR
Natalie Gaspar,Lucy Boyd, and Melissa Gladstone
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Recorded 3 June 2026

In this episode of Inside EmploymentNatalie Gaspar and Lucy Boyd are joined by HSF Kramer Disputes Partner, Melissa Gladstone to explore the rise of employment class actions in Australia and why they have become one of the fastest-growing litigation risks for employers.

Natalie, Lucy and Melissa discuss the factors driving this trend, how employment class actions differ from traditional workplace disputes, and the unique challenges they create for employers. They also share practical steps organisations can take to mitigate risk, including governance, early issue detection and prompt remediation.

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Natalie Gaspar
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Lucy Boyd
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Melissa Gladstone
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