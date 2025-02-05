Queensland Government Bulletin: In the media, publication, practise, cases and legislation

In the media

New initiative set to slash costs for Queensland's building industry

"Australian Standards set specification and design procedures for goods, services and systems and they are essential for compliance with the National Construction Code Requirements. This initiative, which allows users to access Australian Standards via their mobile, will provide significant financial relief to those in Queensland's building and construction industry", state QBCC Commissioner Anissa Levy (23 December 2024). Read more here.

Budget update confirms resources is key to Queensland's economic fortunes

"With prices now falling, the best way to increase revenue from the resources sector that will benefit all Queenslanders is to bring more new projects online and encourage sustained investment in existing resources projects. However, the impact of the world's highest coal royalty tax rate in Queensland remains a significant deterrent to investment. As the industry has consistently pointed out, the coal sector is subject to regular commodity cycles and we're seeing prices return to what are considered more normal levels", stated QRC Chief Executive Officer Jannette Hewson (23 January 2025). Read more here.

Queensland deputy premier says infrastructure projects at risk of federal funding cuts

Queensland Deputy Premier and Infrastructure Minister Jarrod Bleiji has issued a statement on key infrastructure projects in Queensland being at risk due to them left off a newly revised Infrastructure Priority List. These projects include the future stages of the Sunshine Coast rail extension, the Mooloolah River Interchange upgrade and improvements to the inland road network (27 January 2025). Read more here.

A Fresh Start for Queensland: Crisafulli Government slashes red tape for teachers

The Crisafulli Government has introduced three new "red tape" reduction methods as a way of "empower teachers and allow them to spend more time teaching and less time on paperwork". The first is the introduction of a one plan per student approach. The second is to simplify procurement process by reducing the number of quotes required for low value, routine purchases. The final being the introduction of a single point of contact for the teacher recruitment process (28 January 2025). Read more here.

Publications

Labour force (report) – December 2024

The Queensland Government Statistician's Office has published its report on the labour force trends for December 2024. The report highlights that employment in Queensland saw a rise by 9,300 persons in December 2024, bringing the total to 109,200 persons higher over the course of the year. The employment-to-population ratio 0.1% from November, bringing it to 64.7%. Read more here...

Major projects 2024 – Report 9: 2024-25

The Queensland Audit Office has prepared a report which examines how Queensland needs effective infrastructure investment to support its growth over the next few decades. The report focuses on the significant infrastructure projects in Queensland and provides an analysis of expenditure by the Queensland Government. Read more here..

Practice

HC issues pro bono protocol

The High Court of Australia has issued a protocol for obtaining pro bono assistance and appointing amicus curiae. The protocol, published on 20 December 2024 can be viewed on the High Court of Australia's website here.

Land Title Practice Manual updated

Titles Queensland has recently updated the Land Titles Practice manual. Some key changes include further clarifying the requirements for an execution of an easement, clarification of the requirements for a planning body approval in relation to easements and easement plans and clarification that amendments to a survey plan can only be done by the surveyor. Read more here.

Cases

JVM v Brisbane City Council & Ors [2024] QCAT 578

HUMAN RIGHTS – DISCRIMINATION LEGISLATION – GROUNDS OF DISCRIMINATION – DISABILITY OR IMPAIRMENT – where Applicant has significant disabilities – whether Applicant has attribute

HUMAN RIGHTS – DISCRIMINATION LEGISLATION – INDIRECT DISCRIMINATION – where complaint of indirect discrimination on basis of impairment – where applicant alleges inability to complete form – where applicant states need further time – whether term complained of is reasonable

HUMAN RIGHTS – DISCRIMINATION LEGISLATION – HUMAN RIGHTS LEGISLATION – whether a public entity considered the complainant's human rights when making decision – whether limits imposed on human rights are justified

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNALS – QUEENSLAND CIVIL AND ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNAL – common law and statutory presumption against retrospective application of legislation – where legislation was amended following referral of complaint

Bay v Australian health Practitioner Regulation Agency [2024] QSC 315

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – JUDICIAL REVIEW – REVIEWABLE DECISIONS AND CONDUCT – DECISIONS TO WHICH JUDICIAL REVIEW LEGISLATION APPLIES – where the applicant (Dr Bay) was a registered general practitioner – where Dr Bay made various statements about COVID-19 vaccinations on Facebook and other social media platforms – where Dr Bay attended the Queensland office of the first respondent (AHPRA) to protest against AHPRA and the use of COVID-19 vaccines – where Dr Bay made various statements about COVID-19 vaccinations at a national conference attended by medical practitioners – where Dr Bay's conduct was the subject of five complaints to the Queensland Health Ombudsman which were later referred to AHPRA for consideration – where, based on the complaints, the second respondent (the Board) decided to suspend the applicant's registration as a general practitioner and to investigate the complaints (together, the decisions) pursuant to ss 156 and 160 of the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law (Queensland) (the National Law (Qld))

Legislation

Subordinate legislation notified

Plumbing and Drainage Amendment Regulation 2025

Subordinate legislation repealed

Professional Standards (Australian Computer Society Professional Standards Scheme) Notice 2019

