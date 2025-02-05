Queensland Government Bulletin: Top four challenges for Queensland Government lawyers in 2025

Given today's unpredictability, it is crucial for government lawyers to be prepared for anything. Below, we highlight four key challenges that stand out.

1. Dealing with digital transformation and 'knowledge velocity'

Knowledge velocity is a recently identified concept which holds that the entirety of human knowledge, which once doubled approximately every 100 years, is now estimated to double every 12 hours.

As well as knowing where to acquire new knowledge, government lawyers must know what to acquire and how to apply it. The legal community can be notoriously slow to react to new concepts, however this is no longer acceptable.

For perspective: 15 years ago, issues like climate change litigation, assisted reproductive technology law, vaping law, drone law, data breaches, cyber ransoms, personal data privacy and Internet of Things (IoT) laws didn't exist.

The first solution to almost any problem in today's world is AI. Used effectively, AI can confront knowledge deficits and capacity issues. Some Queensland Government lawyers may have access to QChat (the government's AI product) which if used properly, may assist in a myriad of daily tasks.

Use of AI is only one part of this equation: the other is the regulation and response to digital transformation. As 2025 presents regulatory challenges in areas such as AI, autonomous vehicles, blockchain and IoTs, the Federal Government started to develop AI regulation through a Voluntary Safety Standard as a 'guard rail'. It is unknown whether there might be a specific Act to cover the field properly, or whether certain existing areas (e.g. consumer protection) will have their legislation supplemented.

Currently there exists 'regulatory gap' for AI in Queensland. There are policies – including 'Use of generative AI in Queensland Government' and agency strategic planning covered by the Artificial Intelligence Governance Policy. The courts have observed it is a matter for the legal profession to provide guidance on AI usage, so the Queensland Law Society published a Guidance Statement on the use of Artificial Intelligence in Legal Practice, and the Bar Association of Queensland is considering guidelines for its members. This area is set to grow and guidelines to be rapidly overtaken, possibly by higher order statutory instruments.

2. The scarcity problem: 'Doing more with less'

Another challenge is developing in-house capacity in emerging fields that may be outside the bounds of traditional agency business. Examples include cyber security, smart contracts, software litigation, data disclosure and technology transfer agreements as well as seeking advice and external counsel where appropriate to supplement that capacity. The process of recruitment will require further agility in the realisation that the 'gig economy' exists.

Another key challenge is ensuring the agency's legal advice remains independent and trustworthy (as recommended by the Robodebt Royal Commission) while supporting a whole-of-government approach, including compliance with the Significant Litigation Directions. This will see government agencies moving away from a 'silo' approach and will impact government lawyers with increased requests for advice and data sharing between agencies and inter-agency collaborations.

The devil is in the detail, but also in the data: planning the way forward requires tapping into vast public sector data to better meet internal client needs and external business goals. However, this must be done while addressing ongoing challenges around the use and disclosure of sensitive data, particularly in health and medical organisations.

Practice management and project management software that allows ease of use, is tailored specifically to the needs of the business, and provides meaningful data to drive the core business of the organisation, will become more sought after than ever. Products such as Motion, Click-Up, Co-Pilot and Xakia are a few of the myriad of applications available to encourage better team collaboration and efficiency as well as data-driven outcomes.

3. Obligations – getting the basics right

Information Privacy and Cyber Security

Information is more powerful than ever before. Part of the challenge for government lawyers will be managing transparency in providing access to information while still protecting personal data.

Beginning 1 July 2025, a major change in the privacy space is the abolition of Information Privacy Principles (IPPs), which apply to non-health agencies, and National Privacy Principles (NPPs), which apply to health agencies. Both IPPs and NPPs will be replaced entirely by the Queensland Privacy Principles (QPPs) which will apply to every agency within the jurisdiction of the Information Privacy Act 2009.

Government agencies are an obvious target for a cyberattack because of the value of the data stored and use of legacy systems. Knowing how to manage and advise on a potential data breach has become a mandatory skill set for government lawyers. In 2025, Queensland will see the introduction of the Mandatory Notification of Data Breach (MNDB) scheme, which will require government agencies to act when a data breach occurs. The MNDB scheme will apply to all Queensland government agencies from 1 July 2025, and to local government agencies from 1 July 2026.

Discrimination

From 1 July 2025, the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 will include new protected attributes, including potential pregnancy, appearance, family/carer responsibilities and irrelevant criminal or medical records.

All those in the public sector should be aware of the new positive duty, whereby employers will be required to prevent discrimination based on any protected attribute and sexual harassment by implementing reasonable and proportionate measures.

Making good decisions

Throughout all this rapid change in 2025, a foundational part of practice will be continuing to advise on sound administrative decision making, to ensure that as the pace and volume of decision-making increases, those decisions are robust. It's important to identify that the decision-making power has been validly exercised and both procedural fairness and natural justice afforded; with human rights properly considered.

4. Be aware of changing landscapes

The election of the Crisafulli government in Queensland has already yielded several full-scale reviews of government programs which will inevitably result in a changed regulatory landscape.

Amongst those reviews, there are currently three formal inquiries underway with a fourth due to begin: elder abuse, volunteering, the Blue Card Child Protection System and long-running odour issues around the Swanbank area are all on the agenda. Similarly, the appointment of the Nightlife Economy Commissioner to consider issues affecting the night economy, may see a host of reforms as Brisbane heads towards the 2032 Olympics with a goal of presenting a functional 24-hour city to the world.

The Human Rights Act 2019 was due for a statutory 5-year review in September 2024, so there may be reforms in this area, and major infrastructure projects and capital expenditure are currently being reviewed.

Takeaway

2025 will bring forward very significant changes to Queensland Government lawyers. Risk will escalate: at greater speed and intensity. Providing advice on laws with grey areas will become more commonplace, particularly those involving emerging issues and new technology will change our daily work life. Are you ready for the year ahead?

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.