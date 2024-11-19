Queensland Government Bulletin: In the media, publications, practice and legislation

In the media

Miles doing what matters: Record $500 million for Queensland councils

The Miles government has approved a record $500 million in infrastructure grants to councils. The grants are across three local government programs, namely Works for Queensland, Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program, and South East Queensland Community Stimulus (30 September 2024). Read more here.

Queensland premier will hold plebiscite on nuclear power if he wins state election

Queensland Premier Steven Miles plans to hold a plebiscite on nuclear power if he wins the upcoming state election. Peter Dutton, Leader of the Opposition of Australia will seek to take a plan for seven Commonwealth-owned nuclear power stations in the next federal election, two of which would be in Queensland and would replace the existing coal plants and Callide and Tarong. However, the Nuclear Facilities Prohibition Act 2007 (Qld) would require the minister to call a plebiscite if it is satisfied the commonwealth will, or is likely, to take steps to construct a prohibited nuclear facility (14 October 2024). Read more here.

Four far North Queensland seats emerge as key state election battlegrounds

Far North Queensland is a crucial battleground in the upcoming Queensland election, with both major parties vying for votes in this key region. The area has been significantly affected by issues like job losses and the cost of living, making local concerns particularly important to voters. Both the LNP and Labor are focusing on promises related to economic recovery and infrastructure development to win support. As a result, Far North Queensland could play a decisive role in determining the election outcome (17 October 2024). Read more here.

LNP is set for an easy win in Queensland, but its first term may pose a much greater challenge

The Liberal National Party in Queensland, is predicted to have an easy win in the upcoming election. However, their first term in office may be challenging due to various pressing issues, including economic concerns and infrastructure needs. The LNP's ability to address these challenges effectively will be crucial for maintaining public support. Ultimately, while the election may be straightforward, governing could present significant difficulties (18 October 2024). Read more here.

Publications

Labour force (report) – September 2024

The Queensland Government Statistician's Office has published its report on the labour force trends for September 2024. The report highlights that employment in Queensland saw a rise by 6,000 persons in September 2024, bringing the total to 109,500 persons higher over the course of the year. The employment-to-population ratio remained the same as that of August at 64.4 per cent. Read more here.

Central agencies' coordination of the state budget – Report 3: 2024-25

The Queensland Audit Office has prepared a report which examines how the Queensland Treasury and the Department of the Premier and Cabinet design and manage the state budget process to support the government's fiscal principles and objectives. The focus of the report is the 2023-24 budget, the 2023-24 budget update and stand-alone submissions to the Cabinet Budget Review Committee preceding the 2023-24 budget update. Read more here.

Practice

Changes to the Australian Solicitor Conduct Rules 2012 (ASCR)

The Queensland Law Society previously resolved to make several changes to the Australian Solicitor Conduct Rules 2012. The changes came into force on 27 September 2024 and a summary of the changes can be found here.

Legislation

Bills lapsed

Arts (Statutory Bodies) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024

Crime and Corruption Amendment Bill 2023

Crime and Corruption (Reporting) Amendment Bill 2024

Criminal Code (Decriminalising Sex Work) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024

Crocodile Control, Conservation and Safety Bill 2024

Disability Services (Restrictive Practices) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024

Education (General Provisions) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024

Education (General Provisions) (Extension of Primary Schools in Remote Areas) Amendment Bill 2023

Health Practitioner Regulation National Law and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024

Land Valuation Amendment Bill 2023

Mount Isa Mines Limited Agreement (Continuing Mining Activities) Amendment Bill 2024

Planning and Other Legislation (Make Developers Pay) Amendment Bill 2023

Public-Private Partnership (Transparency and Accountability) Bill 2024

Termination of Pregnancy (Live Births) Amendment Bill 2024

Trusts Bill 2024

Proclamations commencing Acts made

Proclamation No. 1—Manufactured Homes (Residential Parks) Amendment Act 2024 (commencing certain provisions)

Proclamation No. 2—Environmental Protection and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2023 (commencing remaining provisions)

Proclamation—Workers' Compensation and Rehabilitation and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (commencing remaining provisions)

Subordinate legislation notified

Electrical Safety (Codes of Practice) and Other Legislation Amendment Notice 2024

Electrical Safety and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Legal Profession (Australian Solicitors Conduct Rules) Notice 2024

Legal Profession (Barristers Rules) Notice 2024

Liquor (Approval of Adult Entertainment Code) Regulation 2024

Manufactured Homes (Residential Parks) Amendment Regulation 2024

Medicines and Poisons (Medicines) Amendment Regulation (No. 3) 2024

Nature Conservation (Protected Areas) (Eastern Kuku Yalanji Area) Amendment Regulation 2024

State Penalties Enforcement (Vehicle Related Offences) and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Youth Justice (Conduct of Searches and Other Matters) Amendment Regulation 2024

Biosecurity (Updating of Code of Practice and Biosecurity Zone Map) Amendment Regulation 2024

Disaster Management (QDMC and SDM Group Membership) Amendment Regulation 2024

Education (General Provisions) (Corymbia State School) Amendment Regulation 2024

Integrity Amendment Regulation 2024

Mutual Recognition (Queensland) Amendment Regulation 2024

Planning (Rural Workers' Initiative and Other Matters) Amendment Regulation 2024

Subordinate legislation repealed

Legal Profession (Australian Solicitors Conduct Rules) Notice 2022

Legal Profession (Barristers Rules) Notice 2018

Liquor (Approval of Adult Entertainment Code) Regulation 2002

