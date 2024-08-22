Queensland Government Bulletin Part 2 - Media, Practice, Cases And Legislation

Media

Northshore Brisbane $87 million street renewal starts to pave the way for Games Athlete Village

An $87 million contract has been awarded by the Queensland government to BMD for the first phase of the construction of the Northshore Brisbane – Street Renewal Program. The accelerated works include the construction of several new roads in the Northshore precinct and enhancements to existing roads. The works are to begin onsite this month (2 August 2024). Read more here...

Queensland's 50-cent public transport trial begins

The Queensland government has introduced a 50-cent public transport fare across Queensland's public transport network. The reduction in the cost of fares is set to continue for the next six months but may be extended, depending on how quickly the public respond. It has been forecast that Queensland will forgo about $150 million in fare revenue with the introduction of the reduced fee (5 August 2024). Read more here...

Queensland has no plans to change state's public service WFH policy

Premier Steven Miles has stated that they have no plans to change the current work from home arrangements, despite New South Wales Premier Chris Minns indicating that New South Wales will push for a return to office. The Premier stated that the work from home arrangements are based on "negotiations in each workplace and are based on the needs of each workplace" (8 August 2024). Read more here...

Pioneer-Burdekin reaches new milestone

The Pioneer-Burdekin project has reached a new milestone with five kilometres of core samples having been collected. The project has begun to enter its next phase with Queensland Hydro, a publicly owned company, having confirmed structurally solid granite throughout the project site. The project is said to play critical role in ensuring Queensland meets its legislated renewable energy and emissions reductions targets (9 August 2024). Read more here...

Queensland Government pledges new independent transport authority

The current government has pledged to introduce a new independent transport authority for the south east if re-elected in October. Premier Steven Miles stated "The new Transport Authority will work in conjunction with our local government partners and Queensland Rail to outline a longer term ... vision for the growth and evolution of our transport network and to set out the future of public transport planning and investment" (12 August 2024). Read more here...

Practice

AAT Bulletin Issue No. 14/2024 15 July 2024

The AAT Bulletin is a fortnightly publication containing information about recently published decisions and appeals against decisions in the AAT's General, Freedom of Information, National Disability Insurance Scheme, Security, Small Business Taxation, Taxation & Commercial and Veterans' Appeals Divisions. Read more here...

AAT Bulletin Issue No. 15/2024 29 July 2024

The AAT Bulletin is a fortnightly publication containing information about recently published decisions and appeals against decisions in the AAT's General, Freedom of Information, National Disability Insurance Scheme, Security, Small Business Taxation, Taxation & Commercial and Veterans' Appeals Divisions. Read more here...

Cases

Saunders v Department of Housing [2024] QCATA 81

HUMAN RIGHTS – PRIVACY LEGISLATION – privacy complaint – where applicant asserted failure by respondent to amend personal information – where applicant delayed in excess of 6 years to request referral of privacy complaint to the tribunal – whether s 38(1) of the Acts Interpretation Act 1954 (Qld) applies to the time for a complainant to request the referral of a privacy complaint to the tribunal – where the tribunal at first instance found the failure by the complainant to request the referral of a privacy complaint 'as soon as possible' rendered invalid the referral

Rolph v State of Queensland (Department of Energy and Public Works) [2024] QIRC 188

HUMAN RIGHTS – JURISDICTION AND PROCEDURE – QUEENSLAND – APPLICATION FOR LEAVE TO BE REPRESENTED BY A LAWYER – complainant employed by the Respondent as AO3 Business Support Officer and undertook a temporary secondment as AO5 Executive Officer – complainant made a complaint to the Queensland Human Rights Commission alleging she had been the subject of unlawful direct and indirect discrimination in contravention of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 – complaint referred to the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission – respondent made application for legal representation

Legislation

Proclamations commencing Acts made

Proclamation No.1 – Mineral and Energy Resources and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (commencing certain provisions)

Proclamation – Criminal Code (Decriminalising Sex Work) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (commencing remaining provisions)

Proclamation – Tow Truck Act 2023 (commencing remaining provisions)

Proclamation No. 2 – Health and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (commencing remaining provisions)

Proclamation – Criminal Law (Coercive Control and Affirmative Consent) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (commencing certain provisions)

Acts repealed

Prostitution Act 1999

Subordinate legislation notified

Environmental Protection (Composting Facilities) Amendment Regulation 2024

Major Events (Pacific Airshow Gold Coast) Regulation 2024

State Penalties Enforcement (Animal Management) Amendment Regulation 2024

Surveyors Regulation 2024

Transport Operations (Road Use Management – Vehicle Registration) (Fee Relief) Amendment Regulation 2024

Work Health and Safety and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Economic Development and Other Legislation (Waraba PDA) Amendment Regulation 2024

Justice (Decriminalising Sex Work) and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Proclamation No.1 –Mineral and Energy Resources and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (commencing certain provisions)

Proclamation – Criminal Code (Decriminalising Sex Work) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (commencing remaining provisions)

Proclamation – Tow Truck Act 2023 (commencing remaining provisions)

Regional Planning Interests (Lake Eyre Basin) Amendment Regulation 2024

Tow Truck Regulation 2024

Health Legislation (Ratios and Other Matters) Amendment Regulation 2024

Integrity Regulation 2024

Proclamation No. 2 – Health and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (commencing remaining provisions)

Proclamation – Criminal Law (Coercive Control and Affirmative Consent) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (commencing certain provisions)

Public Health (Infection Control for Personal Appearance Services) (Infection Control Guidelines) Notice 2024

Rural and Regional Adjustment (Regional Drought Resilience Planning Scheme and Another Matter) Amendment Regulation 2024

Survey and Mapping Infrastructure Regulation 2024

Transport Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Subordinate legislation repealed

Prostitution Regulation 2014

Safety in Recreational Water Activities Regulation 2011

Integrity Regulation 2011

Public Health (Infection Control for Personal Appearance Services) (Infection Control Guideline) Notice 2013

Subordinate legislation expired

Water Plan (Georgina and Diamantina) 2004

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.