Navigating Australian Immigration: A Personal and Professional Journey

Working as an immigration consultant at Roam Migration Law, I have been privileged to witness and contribute to countless transformative journeys. My own story began in 2017, when I arrived in Australia as a dependent on my spouse's Skilled Independent Visa (Subclass 189). At that time, the pathway to permanent residency was not only simpler but also more affordable. An invitation to apply with just 65 points felt achievable—a contrast to the complexities many face today. This personal experience laid the foundation for my professional passion for immigration consulting, as I've come to appreciate the profound impact migration has on individuals and families.

A Changing Landscape

Since 2017, the Australian immigration landscape has evolved significantly. I've observed firsthand the transition from the Subclass 457 Temporary Work Visa to the Subclass 482 Temporary Skill Shortage Visa and, most recently, the introduction of the new Skills in Demand Visa in December 2024. Each change has brought its own set of challenges and opportunities, both for migrants and for professionals like me, who strive to guide them through these transitions.

In my role, I've encountered a diverse range of clients: students juggling multiple temporary visas with limited pathways to permanent residency, workers trapped in unsupportive employment arrangements, and families navigating the uncertainties of visa reforms. The recent updates to the occupation list and clearer pathways to permanent residency have sparked a wave of hope. The enthusiastic calls and emails we're receiving from clients excited about new possibilities remind me why I love what I do.

A Friend's Journey: Determination Amidst Challenges

One story that stands out is that of a close friend, whom I met in 2017 through my husband's workplace. A European national, he initially came to Australia on a Working Holiday Visa. He secured a job with a company that sponsored him for a Subclass 482 visa, but the sponsorship came with minimal salary increases and limited growth opportunities. Despite his skills and experience, he felt stuck.

For years, we talked about his options for permanent residency. He decided to pursue the independent pathway via Subclass 189 and 190 visas. The process was gruelling: skills assessments, English tests, and hefty fees. By 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, the points threshold soared to around 100, and invitations were scarce, focusing almost exclusively on healthcare and essential workers. His hopes dimmed as his Expression of Interest remained stagnant.

When his visa was nearly expiring, he had almost decided he would need to return home. With my encouragement, he consulted Jackson at Roam Migration Law, we helped him apply for the Subclass 408 COVID visa to stay in Australia legally. Determined not to give up, he sought out a new employer willing to sponsor him for a Subclass 482 and eventually a Subclass 186 Employer Nomination Scheme Visa. This new role not only offered a supportive pathway to residency but also paid a better salary. Today, he is awaiting the final grant of his Subclass 186, with a bright future ahead.

Witnessing Transformative Change

Stories like my friend's underscore the spirit and determination of migrants who navigate an often-daunting system in pursuit of a better life. As an immigration consultant, I am fortunate to guide people through these challenges and celebrate their victories. Whether it's a student securing their first professional role, a family achieving permanent residency, or a skilled worker finding their dream job, each success reaffirms the importance of what we do at Roam Migration Law.

The introduction of the Skills in Demand Visa and recent policy changes signal a promising future for migrants in Australia. For those of us in the industry, these changes bring a renewed sense of purpose. We are here to empower individuals and families, to navigate the complexities of the system, and to help turn aspirations into reality.

My journey—both personal and professional—has shown me that migration is about more than moving from one country to another. It's about opportunity, growth, and transformation. At Roam Migration Law, we are proud to be a part of that journey for so many, and I look forward to witnessing the next chapter in Australia's immigration story.

